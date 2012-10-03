What I Want Now: TenOverTen Co-Founder Nadine Ferber’s Fall Picks

Nadine Ferber was a publicist at TIME Magazine before she launched her first venture, a stylish shop in New York’s west village called Mick Margo that quickly became the darling of the city’s fashion editors and style-setters. In 2010, she moved on to the beauty sphere, opening a nail salon with co-founder Adair Ilyinsky called TenOverTen that quickly became a sensation.

The salon was really a response to what Ferber and Ilyinski saw as the problems with the nail salons in their own neighborhoods. For their new salon, they upped the hygiene standards, stocked of-the-instant brands like Nars and Chanel to their polish roster, and added tech-savvy elements like iPads and a database that remembers what nail polish colors you like best (and have worn recently).

Now, Ferber’s taste level packs a one-two punch: She still has a knack for finding ridiculously chic pieces from under-the-radar designers and she can recommend an of-the-moment nail polish color for the season.

Here, the stylish Tribeca resident fills us in on what she’s coveting for fall.