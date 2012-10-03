What I Want Now: TenOverTen Co-Founder Nadine Ferber’s Fall Picks

Nadine Ferber was a publicist at TIME Magazine before she launched her first venture, a stylish shop in New York’s west village called Mick Margo that quickly became the darling of the city’s fashion editors and style-setters. In 2010, she moved on to the beauty sphere, opening a nail salon with co-founder Adair Ilyinsky called TenOverTen that quickly became a sensation.
The salon was really a response to what Ferber and Ilyinski saw as the problems with the nail salons in their own neighborhoods. For their new salon, they upped the hygiene standards, stocked of-the-instant brands like Nars and Chanel to their polish roster, and added tech-savvy elements like iPads and a database that remembers what nail polish colors you like best (and have worn recently).
Now, Ferber’s taste level packs a one-two punch: She still has a knack for finding ridiculously chic pieces from under-the-radar designers and she can recommend an of-the-moment nail polish color for the season.
Here, the stylish Tribeca resident fills us in on what she’s coveting for fall.
Read on to get TenOverTen co-founder Nadine Ferber's top picks for fall!
"This is the perfect black dress for day or night."
Acne "Lucille" Dress; $500; shop.acnestudios.com
"I've been wearing these boots for three full winter seasons and they never fail me."
Jimmy Choo biker boots; $950; jimmychoo.com
"The thickest sweater to deal with the coldest winter days in New York."
Saint James striped sweater; $229; saintjamesboutique.com
"For my new business cards for the just-opened tenoverten outpost at the Parker Meridien Hotel in midtown."
Pierre Hardy cube-print card holder; $95; barneys.com
"A great flower arrangement can cheer up even the dreariest of cold-weather days."
"How Classy" arrangement at Flower Girl NYC
These oversize shades are a great fall accessory -- perfect for those bright fall afternoons.
Rebecca Minkoff "Bedford" Sunglasses; $230; rebeccaminkoff.com
"This is, without a doubt, my go-to nail polish shade for the season."
Ten Over Ten "Mulberry" polish; $18; tenoverten.com
A strong coffee is the only thing that will get me out of the door in the morning, so this is a must.
Nespresso machine; $199; nespresso-us.com
"Luxurious and worth it: This is the carry-all bag to last you all season."
Chloe's "Alice" bag; chloe.com
"I'm pregnant at the moment, so this cape will be roomy enough to cover my bump through the end of my pregnancy, and will also still look chic post-baby!"
HATCH cape; $378; hatchcollection.com
"This graphic clutch is the perfect element to make a subdued look more exciting."
Rochas two-tone leather clutch; $645; netaporter.com