The Ten Stops To Make In NYC On Fashion’s Night Out

The list of retailers joining in on the FNO shenanigans throughout NYC this year is expansive to say the least. Leave it to Anna to get everyone and their mother on board for her special night. As overwhelming as it all may seem, the worst thing you can do is go into it all without a plan – let’s get real, this tiny island is probably going to be overflowing with an unprecedented amount of fashion kids and freeloaders alike, so getting around is going to be extra difficult.

We’ve already done the dirty work for you and filtered through the endless lists of parties, celebrity appearances, musical performances and freebies to narrow it down to the ten can’t-miss FNO events in the city for September 8th, 2011 – read below to get all of the details:

1.Rebecca Minkoff and The Man Repeller Host a Braid Bar at Saks. Make this the first stop on your list, kids. Get your hair did with our favorite handbag designer and arm party/prosciutto short wearing blogger. The braids will be given an edge with Rebecca Minkoff’s leather strips, but be sure to get there early – no doubt girls will be lining up to get their hair styled for the big night.611 Fifth Avenue 5th floor, 6-8pm

2. Get Jamming At AllSaints While Enjoying a Sweet Discount. The downtown Brit brand will be hosting musical guests at both of their locations with performances by The Pierces at their SoHo flagship and by Penguin Prison in the Meatpacking District. While we’re all for rocking out, some serious multi-tasking will also be going on, seeing as we’re going to have to take advantage of that 20% discount.512 Broadway and 411-417 West 13th Street

3. Trust Your Senses at DVF. We’re not exactly sure what this might entail, but whatever DVF says, goes. We’ll definitely be tapping into one of the five senses (taste,duh) as we enjoy complementary hors d’oeuvres and what are sure to be killer cocktails by SVEDKA vodka. On top of this, there will also be an interactive flip book photo booth to practice our posing, a fragrance sampling station to get our scent on and an exclusive performance by R&B star, Estelle. Oh, now we get it, that was taste, sight, sound, smell… but what about touch? Perhaps that’s supposed to happen when we’re grabbing at all of the pretty dresses we want to try on.874 Washington Street

4. DKNY Brings the Best of New York. Did you miss the crazy-adorable documentary that was Bill Cunningham New York? Don’t worry, DKNY’s got you covered. Any shoppers who make a purchase of $250 or more will get a free copy of the DVD and a limited edition tote bag to go along with it – not a bad deal. But wait, it gets better. While shopping, you will be assisted by some of the most stylish New Yorkers in the city, as the winners from the brand’s “Something New York” contest, which was featured on StyleCaster, will be there all night to offer up their fashion and style advice. Don’t forget to bring your BF’s to this one too, ladies – the guys from theBlind Barber are transforming the men’s floor into their speak-easy slash barber shop to give out complimentary haircuts and shaves. To top it all off, there will be free beer, free popcorn and a chance for you to win tickets to the upcoming Resort 2012 fashion show.655 Madison Avenue

5. Prada Partners With Vogue and Gets Artsy. At its 5th Avenue location, Prada will be recreating a mod editorial from the September issue of Vogue (guessing it’s that really awesome one with Natalia Vodianova getting all 60’s and romantic on the beach?) curated by Grace Coddington herself. Seeing Grace’s work up close and personal like that seems like it has the potential to be pretty fascinating. Equally as mysterious and intriguing, anyone who purchases the Prada Candy fragrance will be receiving a “special pouch”.724 Fifth Avenue

6. Marc Jacobs Steps Out With One of Our Favorite Style Stars. Naturally, Marc Jacobs will be taking over Bleecker street this year with a carnival-themed celebration. We, however, plan on heading over to the SoHo store for the ultimate celebrity sighting: Dakota Fanning will be there with Marc himself to promote their collaboration on his Oh, Lola! fragrance –Dakota starred in the campaign -giving away tote bags to those who purchase the scent. We’re already having too much fun speculating what she’ll be wearing…163 Mercer Street

7. Double the Fun AtAlice + Olivia. Speaking of carnivals, we’ll be channeling our inner-child at either of Stacey Bendet’s bashes, which will be held at both the Bryant Park and Madison Avenue boutiques, for a night of whimsy that includes sno-cones, cotton candy, carnival games and raffles. Not to mention, our pals from Sebastian will be there to give guests colorful hair extensions. Stacey, you had us at sno-cone. 755 Madison Avenue and80 West 40th Street

8. Teen Vogue’s Bleecker Street Bash. The magazine will be hosting another block party on Bleecker Street this year and it seems like it’s going to be the best yet. Freebies include AriZona Iced Tea smoothies and popsicles as well as manicures by famed nail polish brand, Essie. Vans will also be selling limited-edition sneaks designed by the oh so stylish Teen Vogue editors. The best part? One of our previously featured StyleCaster stars, the Electro Pop singing Sky Ferreira, will be performing.Bleecker Street at West 11th Street, 6pm

9. For Those Who Want to Go Low-Key, Head toHelmut Lang. Chow down on some Luke’s Lobster Truck and sip drinks from Death and Company while watching a live performance by Best Coast to celebrate the launch of Helmut Lang’s ecommerce site – need we say more?93 Mercer Street

10. Bergdorf Goodman, Your One Stop Shop. The gigantic department store will be hosting an all-out extravaganza for FNO starting at 3 p.m. with complementary beauty services to get ready for the night. After you get all dolled up, don’t forget to have Oscar de la Renta sign a copy of his “Face of Fashion” fall beauty palette. Then, head on out to the windows to kick off the night with Linda Fargo and Michael Kors. From 7 p.m. onward the store’s schedule is chock-full of events including tarot card readings on 5F, performances by The Blue Vipers and Audrianna Cole, a cat/dog show featuring the furry friends of like the likes ofJoseph Altuzarra and Reem Acra, a Jason Wu doll signing and many more fun, fashion-filled activities.745 Fifth Avenue

Which events will you guys be hitting up?