15 Big, Bold Cocktail Rings To Jazz Up Any Holiday Look

Since it’s not exactly feasible to buy a new wardrobe for every holiday fete we’re planning to attend, we’re relying on fun, bold accessories to liven even the most basic little black dress. While statement necklaces are fabulous—they’re not for everyone. Cocktail rings, however, make an equally chic impression and come in all shapes and sizes. While they’re perfect for festive gatherings, a classic cocktail ring need not reserved for evening—throw on a stone (or five, Iris Apfel-style) with a T-shirt and chunky sweater for a day of errands to instantly glam up your casual attire.

Here, we’ve rounded up 15 of the coolest options from old Hollywood-inspired variations to ultra-modern styles at every price point. Read on to shop the stones!