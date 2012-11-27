StyleCaster
15 Big, Bold Cocktail Rings To Jazz Up Any Holiday Look

Liz Doupnik
by
Since it’s not exactly feasible to buy a new wardrobe for every holiday fete we’re planning to attend, we’re relying on fun, bold accessories to liven even the most basic little black dress. While statement necklaces are fabulous—they’re not for everyone. Cocktail rings, however, make an equally chic impression and come in all shapes and sizes. While they’re perfect for festive gatherings, a classic cocktail ring need not reserved for evening—throw on a stone (or five, Iris Apfel-style) with a T-shirt and chunky sweater for a day of errands to instantly glam up your casual attire.

Here, we’ve rounded up 15 of the coolest options from old Hollywood-inspired variations to ultra-modern styles at every price point. Read on to shop the stones!

Want to add some bling to your holiday looks? Read on to see some of the biggest and boldest rings available for every budget.

Alexis Bittar Siyabona Midnight Cushion Ring, $275; at Shopbop

Jewelry x Revolve JNB Barbie Ring, $76; at Revolve Clothing

Michael Kors Emerald Crystal Cocktail Ring, $115; at Bloomingdale's

Eden Ring, $155; at Dannijo

Candy Stone Cocktail Ring, $45; at Banana Republic

Oval Finger Ring, $35; at House of Harlow 1960

Disco Ball Ring, $160; at Trina Turk

Snake Ring, $175; at Swarovski

Kendra Scott Calcedony & Pearl Feather Sasha Double Ring, $39.20; at Bluefly

John Hardy Large Batu Kali Square Ring, $399; at Gilt

Large Jeweled Flower Ring By Sequin, $35; at Piperlime

Immortals Ring, $295; at Mania Mania

River Island Mega Panther Diamante Ring, $31.66; at ASOS

Roberto Cavalli Gold-Plated Swarovski Crystal Eagle Ring, $228; at the Outnet

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Opal & Crystal Cocktail Ring, $125; at Max & Chloe

