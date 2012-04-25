The Ten: Artists of dGi

DJ M.O.S.

Baby I'm A Star every Wednewsday at Mister H in the Mondrian Hotel, soundcloud

Song most played on your iPod:

Michael Jackson - "Baby Be Mine"

Party must-have song:

The Romantics - "Talking In Your Sleep"

How did you get into the biz?

I started out as an intern at Elektra Records in the promotions department for two years, then moved to MTV as music marketing intern. During that time I picked up a residency at Luhan which was a hot spot back in the day and few spots in the lower east side. At the end of my internship MTV offered me a job, I turned it down to pursue deejaying full time. The rest is history.

What's the biggest perk/con of your job?

Getting a chance to travel the world, doing what I love and getting paid for it. Biggest con, doing interviews...lol. Seriously the biggest con would be dealing with drunk people making requests.

Who are your style & music icons, inspirations and/or mentors?

My style icon growing up was Grand Puba, he was always fresh back in the 90's. Musically would have to by The Neptunes, Pharrell and Chad are geniuses.

What's your most embarrassing and/or memorable career-related moment?

The most embarrassing moment was having my laptop fail during a party in front of a bunch of people I went to college with. I was so looking forward to killing it, but instead I tanked. The most memorable was deejaying for the President at Tyler Perry's studio in Atlanta, doesn't get better than that.

What advice would you give to someone entering this profession/biggest lessoned learned?

The only advice I would give someone is to believe in yourself; if you don't believe it's possible you've already failed.

"He who says he can and he who says he can't are both usually right" – Confucius