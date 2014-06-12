StyleCaster
23 Temporary Tattoos So Cool You’ll Wish They Were Real

by
In the not-so-distant past, tattoos were relegated to certain imposing fringe types like punks, rockers, and bikers. These days, however, it seems like tattoos are having a pretty big fashion moment—everyone from models and It-girls to seemingly wholesome celebrities—are getting inked.

There’s no denying that the right tattoo can look incredibly cool, but there’s one tiny caveat: They’re permanent, people. So unless you’re 5,000% positive you’ll still love that random symbol/slice of pizza/celtic knot/inspiring quote/your new boyfriend in 20 years, it might be best to get the look using temporary versions.

Luckily, as a result of fashion’s newfound obsession with ink, the variety of tats that last a few days are cooler than ever (read: not limited to “badass” clichés  like bleeding roses, skulls, and spindly dragons. Need proof? Check out the gallery above to shop 23 temporary tattoos so cool you’ll probably start to wish they were real.

Click through to shop 23 temporary tattoos that'll boost your cool factor instantly—but not permanently!

Tattoo Set, $4.99; at Modcloth

Popsicle Tattoos, $5 for set of 2; at Tattly

Friendship Tattoo, $5 for set of 2; at Tattly

Besties Heart, $5 for set of 2; at Tattly

Rosie Wonders Aloha Temporary Tattoo, $11.43; at ASOS

Fruit for Thought Temporary Tattoo Set, $4.99; at Modcloth

CHILD OF WILD X FLASH TATTOOS Set, $30; at Flash Tattoos

Eleven Paris Kate Moss Tattoo, $4l at Selfridges

Vintage Arrow Temporary Tattoo, $6; at Pepperink/Etsy

 

Harriet Gray Cat Temporary Tattoos, $19; at Etsy

Dreamcatcher, $8.95; at Tattoo Fun

Childhood Memories Tattoo, $5 for set of 2; at Tattly 

Low Battery Tat, $5 for set of 2; at Tattly

Arrow & Feather Temp Ink, $4.82; at Etsy

 

Horse Tattoo Pack, $8; at Topshop

Helvetica Ampersand, $0.70; at Etsy

Custom Heart, $15 for set of 3; at Tattoo Fun

Shit Just Got Real, $5 for set of 2; at Tattly 

Beach Ball, $5 for set of 2; at Tattly

I Heart You, $5 for set of 2; at Tattly

GOLDFISH KISS Metallic Temporary Tattoo Set, $20; at Flash Tattoos

Sassy Tattoo, $3.95; at Tattoo Fun

Josephine Flash Tattoos, $21.90; at Forever 21

