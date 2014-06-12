23 Temporary Tattoos So Cool You’ll Wish They Were Real

In the not-so-distant past, tattoos were relegated to certain imposing fringe types like punks, rockers, and bikers. These days, however, it seems like tattoos are having a pretty big fashion moment—everyone from models and It-girls to seemingly wholesome celebrities—are getting inked.

There’s no denying that the right tattoo can look incredibly cool, but there’s one tiny caveat: They’re permanent, people. So unless you’re 5,000% positive you’ll still love that random symbol/slice of pizza/celtic knot/inspiring quote/your new boyfriend in 20 years, it might be best to get the look using temporary versions.

Luckily, as a result of fashion’s newfound obsession with ink, the variety of tats that last a few days are cooler than ever (read: not limited to “badass” clichés like bleeding roses, skulls, and spindly dragons. Need proof? Check out the gallery above to shop 23 temporary tattoos so cool you’ll probably start to wish they were real.