17 Times Celebrities Tried a Hair Color or Style Temporarily

Celebrities are fickle. They have at their disposal glam squads with the force of a thousand suns, which is to say that if, say, Kylie Jenner wants to bleach her dark locks platinum one day, tinge them rose gold the next, and then go back to black (OK, dark brown) the following week, she can totally do just that. And though Jenner didn’t quite move that quickly, she definitely switched swiftly this past summer, going from dark to light to pink and back again over the course of just a handful of months.

And so, we culled a bevy celebs who tried out a new hair color—or, in some cases, a new hairstyle or cut (we see you, Emily Ratajkowski with bangs)—for a very short period of time, only to return to their regularly scheduled look shortly thereafter. Ahead, discover 17 times celebrities flirted with a new look for approx. five minutes.