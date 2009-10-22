Temperley: Dress for Less with New Bridge Line by Alice Temperley

We are always excited to hear when one of our favorite designers signs on to create a bridge line, simply because it means that we will have access to their amazing designs at lower price points. What’s not to love?

Alice Temperley is the latest designer, like Rachel Roy just before her, to announce a foray into a new market. Her pret-a-porter line, Temperley London has flagships in London, New York, and Los Angeles. Alice by Temperley will retail for around $200 for a top to $700 for a leather jacket. The line will be sold in boutiques and Neiman Marcus locations nationwide.

Watch out for the collection to launch in January with accessories to come later.

