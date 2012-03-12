Courtney Love IS An Open Book, So Why Write A Tell-All?

Look, it’s clear that I’m a fan of salacious gossip, and I love a tell-all book as much as the next gal, but there are certain cases where they’re completely unnecessary. Case in point: a book about Courtney Love written by a former employee is being shopped around to various publishing houses, and is tentatively titled “Get Me a Xanax” — which is exactly what I need after hearing that title.

Um, okay. So here are my issues with this: Courtney’s life is already an open book. We really don’t need a secondhand tell-all from someone who is clearly using a former connection to the star for a quick payday and some weird level of notoriety. I don’t respect famewhores, which may seem contradictory because I have a picture of Kourtney Kardashian on my desk…but that’s different. They hustle for their money, and don’t have to resort to smearing someone’s name through the mud.

Also, Courtney is allegedly writing a memoir. I just really don’t think she’s afraid of being honest, and she should not be mocked in such a fashion. Naturally Love is pissed, and aired her grievances on Twitter, stating, “this is so gross- – these assholes- ugh- that pig stole how much from me? i forget… a book?? laughable, who is this freak??” (BTW, The proposed book title sucks too. Try harder, kay?)