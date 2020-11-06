OMFG, Telfar’s Cult-Fave Bag Is Now Available On Amazon—Thanks To Oprah

I think we can all agree that this has been a high-pressure, stress-filled week, but I’m here with some glorious, unexpected news absolutely everyone can relish in: Telfar is now available on Amazon. Yup, that Telfar. The Black-owned brand whose iconic bags sell out in minutes—if not seconds—every single time they drop. I think this is the first time I’ve smiled all week, and it’s a big smile.

If you’re a fashionista, you’re most definitely familiar with designer Telfar Clemens and the iconic Telfar tote bags. The Bushwick-based designer received the 2020 CFDA Award for American Accessories Designer of the Year and the brand basically broke the internet back in August when it announced a one-day-only bag security program that allowed for unlimited pre-orders. If you hesitated back in August and regret not buying a bag (Me! My hand! It’s raised!) now’s your chance to get the goods: Telfar has officially launched the Medium Shopping Bag on Amazon. Cue the applause, the choir of angels, the final tally of presidential election votes (if only).

Who do we have to thank for this shopping blessing? Oprah, of course. The queen of everything placed the Medium Shopping Bag on her annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this coincides with the brand’s debut on Amazon. Often referred to as the Bushwick Birkin, Telfar bags are hard to get, but the brand’s ethos is especially democratic. Peep the “Not for you, for everyone.” slogan. Now, everyone can finally get them—at least, until Amazon’s stock sells out.

Given that Telfar drops always sell out quickly, I doubt Amazon has many bags in stock, so I’d highly, highly suggest ordering one while you still can. Only the Medium size is currently available, and you can snag it in four colors: Tan, Cream, Dark Olive or Navy. The bag itself is a faux leather tote with twill lining, and features both short handles and a crossbody strap, as well as an internal zipper pocket and magnetic closure. The iconic Telfar logo is embossed on the front.

Since Telfar bags are so exclusive and were previously only available during timed drops, I was seriously skeptical when I first heard they were being sold on Amazon. Like, I told everyone at STYLECASTER that it couldn’t be legit, and had to be some kind of scammy reseller. Boy, am I glad to have been wrong! These Telfar bags are the real deal, and I am really about to order one for every person I love.

If you’re the kind of person who can’t pass up the It Bag of the moment, now’s your chance to finally nab a Bushwick Birkin for yourself. Telfar Clemens is a gift to fashion, and his bags are a gift to Amazon, so I’m most definitely buying one as a gift for myself, and you should, too.