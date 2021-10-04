On October 5, You Can Buy Any Telfar Bag You Want

I’ll be honest: My Monday was off to a stressful start before I heard this very, very good news. Out of the blue, Telfar’s Bag Security Program is back for round three, which means we’re all about to get our hands on our very own dream bags. Personally, I’ve been fantasizing about a Small Shopping Bag in Greenscreen ever since the grassy colorway debuted. It’s finally my time to snag one—and yours, too.

If you’re into Telfar’s vibes but don’t know much about the brand, you may be confused as to what the Bag Security Program is. It’s basically a block of time during which you can pre-order any bag in any color or size, without the fear of it selling out. The brand’s regular super-limited drops make snagging your desired bag somewhat of a challenge, so Bag Security is a great time to shop stress-free—so long as you don’t mind waiting.

This time around, the Bag Security Program will kick off on Tuesday, October 5 at 12 p.m. ET and wrap up on Wednesday, October 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. That’s a full 36 hour window, y’all! That said, the bags will ship by March 31, 2022, so don’t complain if you don’t get yours right away. In exchange for the chance to buy whatever you want, you’ll have to be patient.

Oh, and if you’re planning to use Bag Security to stock up on a number of bags, I can’t recommend Klarna enough. It allows you to shell out your coin over the course of four payments, making that initial purchase a bit less scary. We love to see it!

Over the last two years, Telfar has truly taken the world by storm. The brand reached new heights via a collaboration with UGG, a street style spotting on Beyoncé and of course, the honor of designing Team Liberia’s Olympic uniforms. Just a few weeks back, the brand launched Telfar TV and debuted a brand new bag silhouette, the Duffle, so it shows no sign of slowing down.

To quote The New York Times, 2021 is undoubtedly The Year of Telfar.

While I’m full-on drooling over the Duffle, it’s important to note that this round of the Bag Security Program only applies to Shopping Bags. But there’s still quite a lot to love! In three sizes and 23 colors, you can preview all of the available options on the brand site now.

As for who can shop, Telfar ships to USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Reminder that all bags are final sale, with no refunds, cancellations, returns, exchanges or changes to your order of any kind.

Shout out to Telfar Clemens for designing this year’s It Bag and making sure we can all get our hands on it. As the owner of a Medium Shopping Bag I’m literally obsessed with, I can’t wait to expand my collection and support an incredible brand at the same time. Happy Bag Security Program, y’all!