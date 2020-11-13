These Telfar Dupes Are the Next Best Thing To the Sold-Out Handbag

Scroll To See More Images

Alternatively dubbed “the Brooklyn Birkin” Telfar’s iconic handbag is easily the most coveted handbag of 2020, but it’s also one of the trickiest to get your hands on. The cult-favorite handbag is chronically sold-out, making it even more exclusive and in-demand and eventually promoting me to seek out the best Telfar bag dupes on the market.

While Amazon recently stocked the medium square-shaped shopper tote online, inventory completely sold out within just hours—thanks in part, to Oprah’s endorsement of the tote, which she added to her annual “favorite things” list this year. Regardless, it’s pretty much impossible to get your hands on the handbag of 2020—and yes, it’s even hard to find one on the resale market that isn’t ridiculously marked up or a straight-up knock-off.

As a self-professed dupe hunter who missed out on the tiny window of opportunity to get my hands on one when Amazon dropped them the other week, I decided to search for the next best thing—a solid Telfar handbag look-alike that looks at the very least, somewhat close to the real deal. TBH, there isn’t really an exact replica of the Brooklyn-based and Black-owned designer tote (and I’m okay with that), but I did happen to find a few chic alternatives that capture its essence and emulate its look to a ~decent~ degree.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Everlane Lunchbox Tote Bag

This luxe handbag is constructed with buttery Italian leather that matches the quality and appeal of the Telfar. It’s comparable to Telfar’s medium tote, for reference.

ASOS Design Square Shopper Bag

This affordable dupe looks much more expensive than it actually is and has the same shape as the Telfar bag.

Mango Shopper Bag

This square-shaped shopper bag is strikingly similar in size and design to the large Telfar bag.