Teen Vogue Snagged A New Celebrity Staffer

If you’re one of the hundreds of girls out there who tried to score an internship at Teen Vogue for the summer and was unsuccessful, we’re sorrya 90210 star filled one of the precious (and few) spots. Shenae Grimes is taking a cue from The Hills‘ Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port and is spending her summer interning and guest blogging for the teen glossy.

She’s relocating to New York City and we’re sure she’s going to take the position very seriouslythough we highly doubt she will participate in normal fashion magazine intern activities like sample trafficking, closet organizing and fetching coffee. It’s become commonplace for celebrities to make a career switch over to fashion, but we had no idea that Shenae had aspirations of becoming an editor! As if getting your foot in the door at a fashion publication wasn’t hard enough already…

Photo: OfficialShenaeGrimes