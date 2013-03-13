Links to Click: Teen Vogue Designs Line For Macy’s, Alicia Keys Casts Fans In Music Video, More

Take an afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links to click now!

1. Teen Vogue editors partnered up with Macy’s to design a contemporary collection for teens that launches today. [WWD]

2. Why Victoria Beckham ditched the fake tan. [Hello!]

3. Congratulations to Elle Macpherson on her recent engagement to real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer! [The Hollywood Reporter]

4. It’s official, Baz Luuhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” will kickoff the Cannes Film Festival. [New York Times]

5. Word on the street: Michelle Obama will rock Reed Krakoff for her (rumored) Vogue cover. [The Cut]

6. Attention to all Alicia Keys fans out there: submit your photo here and you might just be included in the artist’s music video collage of ‘Hallelujah’. [Pop Crush]

7. British department store Harrods will be honoring the house of Dior by implementing various exhibitions, displays, and in-store activities. [WWD]

8. Lady Gaga recovers from her hip surgery in a 24-carat gold wheelchair. For some reason, we’re not surprised. [The Vivant]