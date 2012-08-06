Teen Superhero Tavi Gevinson Lands a Movie Role

Since starting her blog Style Rookie at age 11, Tavi Gevinson has done just about everything under the sun when it comes to fashion. When we were 16, our main concerns tended to be related to boys or curfews. Meanwhile Tavi gets up everyday and publishes an online magazine (which also happens to be pretty excellent). She then proceeds to put on thick glasses and an inspired outfit and heads to high school.

While it may seem like Tavi’s plate is pretty much full, there’s apparently room for a starring role in a major motion picture. She just signed with entertainment industry giant UTA and has booked a big acting debut in a currently untitled project for Fox Searchlight. She will play Chloe, an only child whose parents paid no attention to her, forcing her to grow up faster than her peers. Well, Tavi should have no problem playing a precocious teen. In fact, our guess is the role was probably written with her in mind.

We’re most excited to see what her costumes are like. Considering her style tends to angle towards that of a delightfully nutty (but chic) grandmother, we’d love to see her have to dress down in Juicy sweats or something. Oh, and if you want a direct glimpse into Tavi’s closet, check out her StyleLikeU video here.

Image via StyleLikeU