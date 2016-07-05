How to Kill It in the Junior Department: 30 ‘Teen’ Pieces You Can Definitely Wear

I’ve always been a big believer in the idea that truly stylish women—the ones who appear to have been born with an eye for putting unlikely pieces together like it’s the most natural thing in the world—have zero problem with browsing any type of store with zero snob factor.

For example, she won’t be afraid to pop into a cheesy-seeming teen store at the mall, but that doesn’t mean she’ll leave with the same things her 12-year-old cousin would. While cuz might go for the oversized tank top that says “hate running, love pizza” (yes, this really exists), she’ll load up on great skinny jeans, blazers, costume jewelry, and extra-trendy pieces she’d rather not drop a ton of cash on.

To prove it’s possible to find a grown-up, fashion-girl-approved wardrobe at stores geared toward teenagers and juniors, we did a deep dive into several and highlighted 30 pieces we’d be excited to own.

And in case you’re wondering, we looked at retailers that only carry juniors clothes—Forever 21, Go Jane, Urban OG, and others—as opposed to stores that carry a mix of merchandise like ASOS or Topshop. Those would be too easy!