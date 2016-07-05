StyleCaster
How to Kill It in the Junior Department: 30 ‘Teen’ Pieces You Can Definitely Wear

by
I’ve always been a big believer in the idea that truly stylish women—the ones who appear to have been born with an eye for putting unlikely pieces together like it’s the most natural thing in the world—have zero problem with browsing any type of store with zero snob factor.

For example, she won’t be afraid to pop into a cheesy-seeming teen store at the mall, but that doesn’t mean she’ll leave with the same things her 12-year-old cousin would. While cuz might go for the oversized tank top that says “hate running, love pizza” (yes, this really exists), she’ll load up on great skinny jeans, blazers, costume jewelry, and extra-trendy pieces she’d rather not drop a ton of cash on.

MORE: How to Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget

To prove it’s possible to find a grown-up, fashion-girl-approved wardrobe at stores geared toward teenagers and juniors, we did a deep dive into several and highlighted 30 pieces we’d be excited to own.

And in case you’re wondering, we looked at retailers that only carry juniors clothes—Forever 21, Go Jane, Urban OG, and others—as opposed to stores that carry a mix of merchandise like ASOS or Topshop. Those would be too easy!

 

1 of 30

Poplin Off Shoulder Dress, $26.90; at A'Gaci

Racer Back Cami, $29.95; at Love Culture 

New Bestie Faux Suede Mules, $20.34; at Go Jane

Petite Gingham Bardot Top, $29; at Dorothy Perkins 

Scalloped Edge High Neck Monokini, $24.90; at Wet Seal 

Open Back Blouse, $26.99; at Necessary Clothing 

White Crow Austin Skirt, $55; at Lulu's

OTS Striped Dress, $28; at Go Jane

Rose Gold Courtney Trainers, $39; at Dorothy Perkins

DP Active Purple Colour-Block Sports Bra, $9; at DP

Off-the-Shoulder Strapless Bodysuit in Delicate Lace, $17; at Rainbow

Plus Size Front Zipper Stripe Maxi Dress, $21; at Deb Shops

Bell Sleeve Button Up Dress, $38; at UrbanOG

BooHoo Blue Heather High-Rise Heavy Ripped Jeans, $44; at BooHoo

Camel Wrap Choker, Love Culture

Utility Shirt, $24.90; at Wet Seal

Classic Bandana, $3.90; at Forever 21

Mia Reanna Lace Up Sandals, $89; at Lulu's 

Rainbow Patch Pouch, $20; at Delia's

Chunky Lace Bralette, $12.90; at Wet Seal

Lace Trim Slip Dress with Bar Back, $26.90; at Wet Seal

Casandra Bandeau Dresa and Duster Co-Ord Set, $52; at BooHoo

Larchmont High Rise Jean, $17.90; at Forever 21

Performance Workout Leggings, $9.99; at Rainbow

Striped OTS Shirt, $32.99; at Necessary Clothing 

Distressed Skinny Jeans, $57; at Lulu's 

Qupid Caged Sandals, $20; at Charlotte Russe

Denim Distressed & Patched Boxy Jacket, $47.95; at Love Culture 

Choker bandeau bodysuit white, $32.30; at Missguided

First & I Denim Playsuit, $45; at Dorothy Perkins

