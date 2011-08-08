Teen Choice Awards Style: The Very Best + A Few Not So Much

Teens get their choice at the Teen Choice Awards, but when it comes to rounding up who got dressed the best, I’m going to go ahead and take over. Should an A-List celeb feel a little off her game if a girl from an ABC Family show turns up looking better than her? Maybe!
See if that happened, check out two girls in leather and wonder why Fergie was seeing stars in the slide show.
All photos: SIPA
Selena Gomez always looks best when she looks her age, which makes this Erin Fetherston dress and Brian Atwood heel combination perfect for the GF of the Biebs. Plus, I really like a sweetheart neckline.
Fergie is Fergie so I wasn't really expecting a demure LBD, but her skintight, star strewn Dolce & Gabbana mini just seems wrong.
Elizabeth Banks has been looking super hot lately and last night was no different. Her red leather J.Mendel dress was young and sexy without being trashy.
Zoe Saldana is another girl who is consistent in the style game and her bohemian influenced Lanvin is simply stunning on her.
Rachel Bilson wore an ethereal white dress with floral detail by Chloé and it's really lovely on her. I get what she was going for with the studded boots but they're reading a bit too heavy.
Another lady in white was Taylor Swift in Rafael Cennamo. Sure, she could be getting married in a laidback ceremony in the South, but she looks really pretty!
I'm feeling like Blake Lively's dress sort of matches her skin and her hair in a not good way, but that's not Gucci's fault. The dress fits like a dream, but the color is just off on the Gossip Girl.
Sorry, Kim, I know you wanted to remind everyone that you're getting married by wearing white with an updo and, theoretically, I love this Givenchy dress, but I just think it comes off as too short and tight on you.
Khloe Kardashian, however, looked spot on in a long animal print gown that's perfect on her.
Troian Bellisario's hair is a little too prom, but her grecian inspired dress is gorgeous on her.
Lucy Hale got sexy in a sparkling black and white backless dress, paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heel-less shoes and ombre nails. I like that the young one is taking chances.
Nina Dobrev was all like, 'Fergie, this is how you wear Dolce and Gabbana.' The Russian beauty looked adorable in a blue gingham dress by the design duo the shoes are dually awesome.