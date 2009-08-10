Teen Choice Awards: Best Dressed

Instead of torturing you and recapping the events of last night at the Teen Choice Awards, including who won which awards, which Jonas Brother generated the loudest cheer from the audience, and documenting Miley Cyrus’ “southern” accent (elephant in the room?) we are going to cut straight to the chase and deliver our favorite four looks, starting with Lea Michele (pictured above), who wore a yellow one-shouldered Thread Social dress with metallic stack heel pumps.

Alexis Bledel, our favorite Gilmore Girl gone bad, trades in fishnets and her leotard a la WWD for more familiar Ivy League attire in this royal blue fitted dress with cutout detailing. The strappy red and white sandals add a little bit of personality to her look, too… and obviously so do her bright blue eyes. Tweet at us!

We’re not sure why Ashley Tisdale insists on putting on a pout face instead of just smiling, but facial expressions aside, the little velvet number she is wearing plus a pair of studded peep toe pumps, make her one of our favorite looks of the night.

We were just loving the one-shoulder looks at this year’s awards. Selena Gomez looked effortlessly flawless in her lilac Grecian-inspired one shoulder jersey dress. While we’re still not sure how we feel about pointy-toe shoes, her t-straps eliminated any doubts we may have had. Also, is it just us, or is Gomez looking a little thinner everyday? Don’t fall victim to celebrity crash dieting! You’re beautiful as you are.