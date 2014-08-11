Kendall Jenner Loses ‘Fashion Icon’ Teen Choice Award to Zendaya

We love the Teen Choice Awards. Sure, they’re geared toward a younger audience, but the red carpet always has a good assortment of A-listers and rising A-listers—especially now, since so much of mainstream Hollywood is young Hollywood.
Last night’s event brought out Kim Kardashian (we were surprised too—she seems to serious for a fun award show like that), reigning teen queens Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Bella Thorne, and Chloe Moretz, to name a few, and there were a few surprises when it came to the winners. Namely? That Disney cutie Zendaya Coleman beat out supermodel on the rise Kendall Jenner for the Candie’s Fashion Icon Award. (Iggy Azalea, Emma Roberts and Ashley Benson were also nominated.)
Azealea also lost the song of summer category—shockingly, considering we can’t go two feet of a radio without hearing”I-G-G-Y”—to Demi Lovato and Cher Lloyd‘s pop confection “Really Don’t Care.” However, teen voters didn’t think Lovato and Lloyd’s song was worth the title of Best Breakup Song—that honor went to “Amnesia” by 5 Seconds of Summer.
This might make us nerds, but we were also surprised that science documentary “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” was nominated as a reality show alongside “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (which won) and “Dance Moms.” (Host and leading astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson must be thrilled.)
In case you missed last night’s show, click through the gallery above to see what all the stars wore, and check out the full list of winners below!
Demi Lovato (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Iggy Azalea
Becky G
Nicki Minaj
Choice TV Actress: Drama
Lucy Hale, “Pretty Little Liars” (WINNER)
Troian Bellisario, “Pretty Little Liars”
Rachel Bilson, “Hart of Dixie”
Maddie Hasson, “Twisted”
Maia Mitchell, “The Fosters”
Candie’s Choice Style Icon
Zendaya (WINNER)
Iggy Azalea
Ashley Benson
Kendall Jenner
Emma Roberts
Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries” (WINNER)
Claire Holt, “The Originals”
Ginnifer Goodwin, “Once Upon a Time”
Kat Graham, “The Vampire Diaries”
Kristin Kreuk, “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Movie Actress: Action
Shailene Woodley, “Divergent” (WINNER)
Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”
Lily Collins, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”
Elle Fanning, “Maleficent”
Angelina Jolie, “Maleficent”
Choice Summer TV Star: Male
Tyler Blackburn, “Pretty Little Liars” (WINNER)
Jean-Luc Bilodeau, “Baby Daddy”
David Lambert, “The Fosters”
Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”
Mike Vogel, “Under the Dome”
Choice Break-Up Song
“Amnesia,” 5 Seconds of Summer (WINNER)
“Break Free,” Ariana Grande featuring Zedd
“Miss Movin’ On,” Fifth Harmony
“Really Don’t Care,” Demi Lovato featuring Cher Lloyd
“Story of My Life,” One Direction
Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (WINNER)
Chris Evans, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″
Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: The Dark World”
Liam Hemsworth, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Choice TV Show: Drama
“Pretty Little Liars” (WINNER)
“Hart of Dixie”
“Switched at Birth”
“The Fosters”
“Twisted”
Choice TV: Reality Show
“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (WINNER)
“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey”
“Dance Moms”
“Real Husbands of Hollywood”
“Total Divas”
Choice Movie Breakout Star
Ansel Elgort, “Divergent” and “The Fault in Our Stars” (WINNER)
Theo James, “Divergent”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Godzilla”
Nicola Peltz, “Transformers: Age of Extinction”
Wyatt Russell, “22 Jump Street”
Choice Movie Actor: Drama
Ansel Elgort, “The Fault in Our Stars” (WINNER)
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Russell Crowe, “Noah”
Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”
Jon Hamm, “Million Dollar Arm”
Choice Female Country Artist
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Jana Kramer
Kacey Musgraves
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Choice Summer Song
“Really Don’t Care,” Demi Lovato featuring Cher Lloyd (WINNER)
“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
“Rude,” Magic!
“Summer,” Calvin Harris
“Wiggle,” Jason Derulo featuring Snoop Dogg
Choice Movie: Drama
“The Fault in Our Stars” (WINNER)
“American Hustle”
“Heaven Is for Real”
“Million Dollar Arm”
“Veronica Mars”
Choice TV Reality Personality – Female
Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance” (WINNER)
Abby Lee Miller, “Dance Moms”
Jennifer Lopez, “American Idol”
Shakira, “The Voice”
The Kardashians and Jenner Sisters, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”
Choice Twitter
One Direction (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Demi Lovato
Katy Perry
Ian Somerhalder
Choice Movie Chemistry
Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolff and Shailene Woodley, “The Fault in Our Stars” (WINNER)
Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton, “The Other Woman”
Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, “Ride Along”
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, “22 Jump Street”
Choice Movie Liplock
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, “The Fault In Our Stars” (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter, “We’re The Millers”
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″
Choice Movie Scene Stealer
Nat Wolff, “The Fault In Our Stars” (WINNER)
Sam Claflin, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Nicholas Hoult, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Anthony Mackie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Ellen Page, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Choice Web Star: Female
Bethany Mota (WINNER)
Grace Helbig
iJustine
Michelle Phan
Andrea Russett
Zoe Sugg (“Zoella”)
Choice Web Star: Male
Tyler Oakley (WINNER)
Cameron Dallas
Connor Franta
Joey Graceffa
Shawn Mendes
Troye Sivan
Choice TV Actress: Comedy
Lea Michele, “Glee” (WINNER)
Debby Ryan, “Jessie”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”
Laura Marano, “Austin & Ally”
Mindy Kaling, “The Mindy Project”
Choice Movie Actor: Comedy
Kevin Hart, “Ride Along” (WINNER)
Will Ferrell, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”
Johnny Knoxville, “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”
Ice Cube, “Ride Along”
Adam Sandler, “Blended”
Choice Comedian
Kevin Hart (WINNER)
Jimmy Fallon
Mindy Kaling
Andy Samberg
Kenan Thompson
Choice Movie Villain
Donald Sutherland, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (WINNER)
Michael Fassbender, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Jamie Foxx, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″
Kelsey Grammer, “Transformers: Age of Extinction”
Kate Winslet, “Divergent”
Olay Fresh Effects Breakout Star Award
Odeya Rush (WINNER)
Choice Viner
Cameron Dallas (WINNER)
Matt Espinosa
Jack and Jack
Shawn Mendes
Lele Pons
Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty
Zoe Sugg (“Zoella”) (WINNER)
Elle and Blaire Fowler
Bunny Meyer (“Grav3yardgirl”)
Bethany Mota
Ingrid Nilsen (“Missglamorazzi”)
Michelle Phan
Choice Web Star: Comedy
Our2ndLife (WINNER)
Colleen Ballinger (“Miranda Sings”)
Hannah Hart
Jenn McAllister (“Jennxpenn”)
Anthony Quintal (“Lohanthony”)
Brittani Louise Taylor
Choice Web Star: Music
Shawn Mendes (WINNER)
Boyce Avenue
Cimorelli
Christina Grimmie
Megan and Liz
Lindsey Stirling
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande (WINNER)
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Lorde
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift
Choice Single Female Artist
“Problem,” Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea (WINNER)
“Dark Horse,” Katy Perry featuring Juicy J
“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
“Let It Go,” Idina Menzel
“Team,” Lorde
Choice TV: Breakout Show
“Faking It” (WINNER)
“Being Mary Jane”
“Chasing Life”
“Reign”
“Sleepy Hollow”
Choice Male Artist
Jason Derulo (WINNER)
Pharrell Williams
Pitbull
Austin Mahone
Ed Sheeran
Justin Timberlake
Choice Single Group
“Bo$$,” Fifth Harmony (WINNER)
“Me and My Broken Heart,” Rixton
“Rude,” Magic!
“She Looks So Perfect,” 5 Seconds of Summer
“Story of My Life,” One Direction