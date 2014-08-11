Kendall Jenner Loses ‘Fashion Icon’ Teen Choice Award to Zendaya

We love the Teen Choice Awards. Sure, they’re geared toward a younger audience, but the red carpet always has a good assortment of A-listers and rising A-listers—especially now, since so much of mainstream Hollywood is young Hollywood.

Last night’s event brought out Kim Kardashian (we were surprised too—she seems to serious for a fun award show like that), reigning teen queens Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Bella Thorne, and Chloe Moretz, to name a few, and there were a few surprises when it came to the winners. Namely? That Disney cutie Zendaya Coleman beat out supermodel on the rise Kendall Jenner for the Candie’s Fashion Icon Award. (Iggy Azalea, Emma Roberts and Ashley Benson were also nominated.)

Azealea also lost the song of summer category—shockingly, considering we can’t go two feet of a radio without hearing”I-G-G-Y”—to Demi Lovato and Cher Lloyd‘s pop confection “Really Don’t Care.” However, teen voters didn’t think Lovato and Lloyd’s song was worth the title of Best Breakup Song—that honor went to “Amnesia” by 5 Seconds of Summer.

This might make us nerds, but we were also surprised that science documentary “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” was nominated as a reality show alongside “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (which won) and “Dance Moms.” (Host and leading astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson must be thrilled.)

In case you missed last night’s show, click through the gallery above to see what all the stars wore, and check out the full list of winners below!