26 Not-So-Average Teddy Jackets to Shop This Fall

There’s nothing in this world that can warm us up like a big old bear hug from someone we love. But since we recently found out that you can’t hire someone to hug you 24/7 (WTF?), we’ve had to come up with some formidable alternatives—luckily, we’ve found the next best thing: teddy jackets.
Teddy jackets are exactly what they sound like: coats and jackets designed to replicate the texture of a literal teddy bear. They give you that warm, fuzzy feeling inside—you know, the one you get during cold-weather cuddles or lovey-dovey squeezes. Except they give you that feeling all the time. (Let’s face it: This thing will probably replace your S.O. by Christmas.)
Teddy jackets took our winter wardrobes by storm earlier this year. They were everywhere. Naturally, they’ve returned as the cold weather has set in—but now, they’re in their second iteration.
Let’s get one thing straight: Generation 2 teddy jackets are seriously next level. They’re vibrant, colorblocked and cut in all kinds of new silhouettes.
Weren’t on board with the homogeneity of the first round of the trend? We feel you. No one wants to match literally everyone around them. But now, you have no excuse not to cozy up in the teddiest clothes around. Because you can find a teddy that works for you and your aesthetic. In fact, you can probably find a bunch.
Since we realize how revolutionary this discovery might be, we’ve decided to jump-start your teddy-inspired wardrobe. (Because, obviously, now that we’ve described the trend, you won’t be able to resist filling your closet with it.)
Click through the below slideshow to see our favorite teddy jackets (and teddy coats and teddy sweaters) on the market right now. Your wallet might be saying no, but your heart—and your fashion-loving eyes—are definitely saying yes.
Tularosa Teddy Shag Coat
Equal parts cozy and chic.
Tularosa teddy shag coat, $198 at Revolve
River Island Plus Teddy Jacket
This bright color is completely unexpected—which only makes us love it more.
River Island plus teddy jacket, $135 at ASOS
Pieces Teddy Jacket
Who can resist leather details? (Spoiler alert: Not us.)
Pieces teddy jacket, $111 at ASOS
I.AM.GIA Pixie Jacket
OK, so one classic teddy made its way in.
I.AM.GIA pixie jacket, $77.97 at Princess Polly
J.O.A. Colorblock Teddy Faux Fur Jacket
We love a good bomber—especially when it's this soft.
J.O.A. colorblock teddy faux fur jacket, $158 at Revolve
Colorblock Zip-Up Teddy Coat
This coat is beyond sophisticated, and we're all about the minimalist colorblocking.
Colorblock zip-up teddy coat, $228 at Revolve
Fleece Coat
We normally wouldn't have paired this with a sequin dress, but somehow, it works.
Fleece coat, $149 at Zara
Shearling Textured Coat
Neutral—plays well with others.
Shearling textured coat, $129 at Zara
Gabby Cozy Parka
As far as cozy goes, this parka lands somewhere between your fave oversized ski jacket and your pet dog.
Gabby cozy parka, $168 at Free People
Hidden Cabin Sweater Jacket
Is she a sweater, or is she a jacket? (Spoiler alert: She's both.)
Hidden Cabin sweater jacket, $398 at Free People
Ash Striped Panel Faux Fur Bomber
These colors absolutely pop.
Ash Striped panel faux fur bomber, $98 at Revolve
High in the Sky Jacket
Striped details on the hem and cuffs make this bomber extra trendy.
High in the Sky jacket, $228 at Free People
Soft Faux Fur Jacket
This looks like the kind of jacket we want to be snuggled up in all day long.
Soft faux fur jacket, $70 at Zara
Fleece Jacket
Boxy, with a classic cut.
Fleece jacket, $100 at Zara
Vintage Cozy Teddy Liner Jacket
Did someone say vintage? Automatic yes.
Vintage cozy teddy liner jacket, $98 at Urban Outfitters
Teddy Zip-Front Trucker Jacket
Mustard yellow is the new millennial pink.
Teddy zip-front trucker jacket, $149 at Urban Outfitters
FILA Diana Zip-Front Teddy Jacket
If it says FILA on it, we own it.
FILA Diana zip-front teddy jacket, $75 at Urban Outfitters
Upscale Oversized Teddy Jacket
We love that this coat comes with a figure-accentuating tie.
Upscale oversized teddy jacket, $210 at Urban Outfitters
Pullover Teddy Jacket
Cute and comfy—the ultimate combo.
Pullover teddy jacket, $119 at Urban Outfitters
Teddy Moto Jacket
Is that denim? With teddy? We're sold.
Teddy moto jacket, $298 at Free People
Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket
This looks like it would be soft. Like, really soft.
Willow fuzzy drawstring teddy jacket, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Dolman Teddy Jacket
We love this unusual color/texture combo.
Dolman teddy jacket, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Cropped Teddy Jacket
Are those blush undertones we see?
Cropped teddy jacket, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Maxwell Teddy Jumper
Sure to satisfy all your indoor teddy needs.
Maxwell teddy jumper, $47 at Princess Polly
Carmella Cozy Reversible Teddy Coat
Everyone should own this coat; it's reversible, and it comes in a bunch of colors. Plus, it's like a pillow and a blanket—all in one.
Carmella cozy reversible teddy coat, $79 at Urban Outfitters
Teddy Duster Coat
