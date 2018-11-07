26 Not-So-Average Teddy Jackets to Shop This Fall

There’s nothing in this world that can warm us up like a big old bear hug from someone we love. But since we recently found out that you can’t hire someone to hug you 24/7 (WTF?), we’ve had to come up with some formidable alternatives—luckily, we’ve found the next best thing: teddy jackets.

Teddy jackets are exactly what they sound like: coats and jackets designed to replicate the texture of a literal teddy bear. They give you that warm, fuzzy feeling inside—you know, the one you get during cold-weather cuddles or lovey-dovey squeezes. Except they give you that feeling all the time. (Let’s face it: This thing will probably replace your S.O. by Christmas.)

Teddy jackets took our winter wardrobes by storm earlier this year. They were everywhere. Naturally, they’ve returned as the cold weather has set in—but now, they’re in their second iteration.

Let’s get one thing straight: Generation 2 teddy jackets are seriously next level. They’re vibrant, colorblocked and cut in all kinds of new silhouettes.

Weren’t on board with the homogeneity of the first round of the trend? We feel you. No one wants to match literally everyone around them. But now, you have no excuse not to cozy up in the teddiest clothes around. Because you can find a teddy that works for you and your aesthetic. In fact, you can probably find a bunch.

Since we realize how revolutionary this discovery might be, we’ve decided to jump-start your teddy-inspired wardrobe. (Because, obviously, now that we’ve described the trend, you won’t be able to resist filling your closet with it.)

Click through the below slideshow to see our favorite teddy jackets (and teddy coats and teddy sweaters) on the market right now. Your wallet might be saying no, but your heart—and your fashion-loving eyes—are definitely saying yes.