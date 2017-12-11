19 Snuggly, Stylish Teddy Coats to Shop Right Now

We’re firm believers in the idea that you can pretty much never have too many coats—particularly if you live in a place where temperatures plummet come winter. It’s ideal to have a few chic options to rotate through, like a printed statement coat, a sleek puffer (yes, those exist), and, of course, our current favorite: teddy bear coats. After appearing on the fall 2017 runways of Max Mara, Miu Miu and Sandy Liang, these aptly named fuzzy toppers are having a major fashion moment.

We love the shaggy texture that falls somewhere between fluffy shearling and fleece, and which somehow looks bohemian yet also upscale and polished. Whether your choose a fashion-forward color block option or stick with classic creams and browns, this season’s hottest outerwear will keep you looking cool while keeping you toasty.

Click through and shop 19 chic yet cozy teddy coats that you’ll want to cuddle up in all winter long.