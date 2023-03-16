Will There Be a Ted Lasso Season 4? Here’s if the Show Could Continue Without Jason Sudeikis After He Confirmed It’s the ‘End’ of His Story

Scroll To See More Images

Still believing in hope! After the premiere of season 3 of the beloved series, many fans are wondering: is there going to be Ted Lasso season 4?

The Apple TV+ Show premiered in August 14, 2020 and became an instant classic. The soccer-comedy show was met with immediate critical acclaim. It was nominated for over twenty Primetime Emmy Awards, with 8 wins. The endearing show is highlighted by the heart of the cast and Ted Lasso himself. Of his character’s growth for season 3, creator and star Jason Sudeikis said, “I think Ted is cautiously optimistic. I don’t even know if ‘cautiously’ is the right adverb, you know? I think he’s just inherently optimistic… He allows people space to grow or die. I mean that metaphorically, of course, but I don’t think Ted’s mad, or as mad at Nate, as other people at Richmond. Certainly not [as mad as] people that are fans of this show.”

So will there be a Ted Lasso season 4? Read more below to find out.

Will there be a Ted Lasso Season 4?

Will there be a Ted Lasso Season 4? The answer is most likely no. Before the third season dropped on Apple TV+, Variety reported that the press was not allowed to ask the cast about a season 4 at the premiere, since publicists stressed that no decision has been made. However, creator and star Jason Sudeikis stressed that the story was only to be told in three seasons.

Sudeikis told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, that’s how we went about writing it, that we wanted to close up this chapter of it—so much changed with when you hire writers, when you cast it, just based on the elements of the day like, ‘Oh, we want this to happen, but oh, it’s raining,’ so you have go with the flow.” He continued, “So, there’s good ways to go with the flow, and there’s adjustments. It’s all been splendid and harmonious, but the idea was to do three years. I mean, if we had the opportunity, if we were able to, never know how something’s going to be received.”

The Ted Lasso star confirmed the season end and emphasized that the third season could make up for the fourth season. “The rewrites were the same as we’ve always done,” he told Variety. “If anything, the endeavor took as long as it did because of just how dense the stories are. … And so while we’re flattered by the curiosity of ‘Is this the final season,’ the fact is that content-wise, if you just go by running time, this season has a Season 4 within itself.”

In true comedy fashion, the star and producers of the show joked about that it could definitely continue. “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis told Deadline how he could return as Ted one day once the show is wrapped. This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

During the season 2 premiere, Today Show host Hoda Kotb asked Brendan Hunt and Sudeikis why they made the decision of three seasons only. “That’s our negotiation tactic,” Sudeikis said of before Al Roker jumped in with, “I think it has to be four, just to be even.” According to the Saturday Night Live alum, three seasons “was just the way [they] conceived” the show, and it’s still the goal — “as of now.” “We also assumed we would be well tired of it after two [seasons] but no, we’re not, so that screws up the whole plan,” Hunt said. Sudeikis added, “I thought it was super cocky of us to think we’d make it to three. That was just swagger that has now manifested into actually having to do it. It’s frightening.”

What has the cast and crew said of Ted Lasso season 4 and spinoffs?

What has the cast and crew said of Ted Lasso season 4? Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, the company that makes the show told Deadline in February 2023, “As a country and as a world, we’ve been going through some really difficult, challenging times with Covid and the economy, the whole nine yards,” she added. “When you look back at Ted Lasso, which really became a breakthrough success when we were all home in 2020, I think people are looking for things that make them laugh and things that are a little bit brighter, and things that make them feel a sense of community.”

She continued, “What had initially been the vision that Jason and Bill [Lawrence] had, when they went into Season 1, was very much a three-act structure. Then I think it becomes one of those things that as you get going with it, and if you fall in love with that world and those characters, it’s hard to say goodbye.” The CEO stressed that it was meant to be the end. “The end of the season, it ends beautifully,” she said. “If that is all we do in the Ted Lasso universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there’s also a way to crack open a door. If we’re fortunate enough to do more, we can keep on going.”

Nick Mohammed who plays Nate Shelley also confirmed the end of three seasons but has hope for more spinoffs. “I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they’d mapped out three-season arcs,” says Nick Mohammed to Entertainment Weekly. “But that doesn’t mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There’s no reason why it couldn’t continue. So, we’ll see. I hope there’s more, but who knows.”

“It’s not necessarily the end of the series. It’s just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing,” Executive producer Brendan Hunt who also plays Coach Bear hinted about spin-offs. “We never even knew for sure we’d be able to tell all three parts — and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat but closure is not necessarily the end.“ On his own character’s spinoff he said, “It would be all about Beard in a new band he starts and they go to a different tropical location each episode,” he teased. “I talked to Tim Cook about and he’s pretty excited so I think that’s going to happen.”

Brett Goldstein also is uncertain about the continuation but joked about the character’s fate. “Everyone is on a journey this season and who knows where that journey will end?” he said to Deadline. “Who knows? I mean, I know because I’ve seen it but you’ll find out.” He added, “Here’s the truth: Five of the lead characters die in the end. I think one of the reasons it’s like, ‘Is this the final season?’ is because it depends on whether Jason is open to doing ghost Ted. I have pitched him this and he said he’d think about it but I’m not sure how Apple will feel about the idea. I think what we’ve done as a creative team is constantly surprising people and I don’t think anyone thinks Season 4 will have a ghost Ted haunting the lockers.” “I love playing Roy Kent. I have pitched a Season 4 idea to Jason that he is considering,” he says with a deadpan expression. He continued the ghost joke. He’s haunting the corridors, but he’s just trying to inspire. Some people don’t believe in ghosts, and that’s the journey the team goes on is eventually believing in ghosts… Jason says he’s only thinking about it.” Rebecca Wellington told Deadline that there are “no plans” for her character Rebecca Welton to get a spinoff series of her own at the current moment, but said, “there’s the opportunity and the fodder for several of the characters to spin off in their own direction.” She continued, “And I think the characters are so beloved that it would be reasonable for them to do so.” On what fans can look forward to the remaining season she told TV Insider that they can expect “That we are revving up to absolutely sock it to everyone.”