SC: What would you title your memoir?

TG: If A Black Kid From Texas Can Do It

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

TG: Roasted chicken, sweet potatoes and salad. I can’t cook!!



SC: What was your first AIM screen name?

TG: I don’t have one.



SC: Where is your next travel destination?

TG: Fort Lauderdale, where I am opening my third salon. Its in the W Hotel.



SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

TG: Relaxing?

SC: What books are you reading now?

TG: The Power of Now, Science of Mind by Ernest Holmes, and always The Tipping Point.



SC: Are you very spiritual? What are some of your core beliefs?

TG: Beauty is individual, everything happens for a reason, the law of cause and effect.

SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?

TG: Freda Payne, Adele, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Bjork, Johnny Cash, and Grace Jones, to name a few.



SC: iPhone or Blackberry?

TG: Blackberry.

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

TG: Flower Bomb by Viktor and Rolf.

SC: What are the top three can’t-live-without beauty products every woman should have?

TG: Ted Gibson Hairsheet styling, Bliss Body Butter, Lancome mascara.



SC: What is your dream project?

TG: Playboy cover.



SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?

TG: I work on them everyday. In my salons, covers of magazines and on What Not To Wear, as the hair guru.

SC: What inspires you?

TG: Getting up every morning to meditate, read, and write for 20 minutes. It gets me centered for the day and my life.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

TG: Never let them tell you “no.”

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

TG: I love where I am right now. The opportunities are endless.

SC: How did your interest in hair begin?

TG: New Years Eve, 1987. I asked a friend how he liked doing hair and whether or not he thought I would be any good at it?

SC: What has been your biggest challenge in creating the Ted Gibson brand?

TG: Finding good people to believe in something greater than themselves.



SC: What are your plans for expansion?

TG: More salons, more innovative products, and becoming a global brand.

SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?

TG: Travel, more editorial, celebrities, more salons, and children.

