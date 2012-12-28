Want: Ted Baker Sequined Heels Perfect For Any New Year’s Eve Fete

What: These sequined, ladylike heels from Ted Baker.

Why: New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and though we might be shopping our closet for a suitable outfit to wear for the big night, we’re willing to treat ourselves to a little something shiny. These heels are the perfect fusion of classic and festive with the flirty bow on the peep-toe and black sequins and will go with just about any look.

How: How can’t you wear these heels?! If you’re heading to a house party to ring in 2013, wear your favorite super-skinny jeans and a basic blouse. Slightly cuff your jeans to show off your ankles and your footwear flair. Going to a fancier event? We love these heels paired with a black fit-and-flare dress for retro-chic appeal.

Ted Baker Morni Heeled Peep-Toe Bow Court Shoes, $175.90; at Asos