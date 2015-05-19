7 Common Technology Myths You Need to Stop Believing

Photo: Imaxtree

There are some technology myths we’ve heard so many times and for so many years, we start to accept them as fact. Like the one about Mac computers never getting viruses, or the thought that you need a camera with a ton of megapixels to get a clear photo.

In fact, many things we believe about our cell phones, cameras, and laptops are totally and completely false. Here, we debunk seven common technology myths that will blow your mind.

1. The more signal bars you have, the better you phone reception.

This myth is actually kind of mind-blowing: Those signal bars on your smartphone simply indicate how close you are to a cell phone tower, not how good your reception is. This doesn’t take into all the other things that could interfere with your actual phone signal, like how many other devices are also accessing those towers at the same time.

Phone towers serving busy areas are made to deal with lots of cell phones being used, however this explains why you can never get a signal at a music festival, even though you have many bars of reception showing on your screen–the area is simply not equipped to serve so many cell phones in a small space.

2. Apple computers don’t get viruses.

Sorry, but Macs aren’t completely immune to viruses. This myth is still hanging around from the days when Mac computers were rare, and Windows was really the the only mainstream operating system. Now that Apple products are just about everywhere, there’s more potential they’ll be targeted with viruses.

3. You should only charge your phone’s battery when it’s completely empty.

Many people still believe that the best way to make your laptop or cell phone battery last longer is to let the charge fully drain before plugging it in again.

This was true back when most electronics used Nickel-Cadmium batteries, however now most devices (including Apple products) run on Lithium-ion batteries that you can just recharge whenever it’s convenient.

Although, Apple does suggest you let your phone/tablet/laptop go through at least one full charge cycle each month–which is still much better than the old NiCd batteries which require a full cycle every few days.

4. If a camera has more megapixels, the photo will be better quality.

Based on the way phone and camera companies harp on about the number of megapixels in their cameras, you’d think this number is the only determinate of photo quality. Not so–while more megapixels can mean your photos will be clearer, many people don’t understand that you need just three megapixels to take a photo that looks great when viewed on a computer or phone.

For the average camera phone user, more megapixels don’t necessarily translate into better photos.

5. Emptying your computer’s “recycle bin” or “trash” will delete files forever.

Simply dragging unwanted files to the trash folder, and then emptying the trash does not permanently delete your computer files. While this does free up space on your hard drive, the file could be revived by someone who knows what they’re doing.

7. Expensive electronics cables are better than cheap ones.

Back in 2012 MythBusters proved that there is actually no difference between a cheap cable and an expensive cable–so why waste your money? If you ask us, that cable cash is much better spent on new shoes.