Tech Mogul Billionaire Sean Parker’s Summer Wedding Will Be Medieval Themed, With Guests All in Custom Costumes

Sean Parker knows how to throw a party—that much is clear. The billionaire Facebook co-founder (who first popped up on the tech scene thanks to Napster, the iconic music downloading service he created) thew a $150,000 Halloween party back in 2009 that made headlines since it was broken up by cops who discovered drugs everywhere. Earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he planned a “taxidermy” party—that truly had to be seen to be believed—which was attended by every tech titan in the industry.

Now, Page Six has snagged the details of what’s sure to be his most lavish party yet: His wedding to fiance and baby mama Alexandra Lenas. Apparently, the save-the-date cards have been sent out in the form of a medieval scroll, and the couple will be tying the knot in Big Sur, California (where Anne Hathaway also had a glamorous wedding) in early June. The scroll is merely the beginning: The entire wedding will feature a medieval theme. If guests don’t feel like dressing up, that’s too bad, because everyone will get their own costumier. It’s a pretty safe bet that Parker has been spending a lot of his downtime watching HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the wedding, but the thought of every billionaire in America munching on massive chicken legs dressed in medieval garb is enough to tide us over for now. In the meantime, the couple live primarily at Parker’s $20 million West Village townhouse, known for its indoor swimming pool, and a home he recently bought in San Francisco.