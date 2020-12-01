10 Luxe Tech Gifts To Buy on Discount Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be technically over (many sales have been extended through Cyber Week, BTW), but there will plenty of opportunities to save BIG on tech, appliances, and electronics deals through the month of December and beyond. Tech gifts—whether it be new Apple accessories or devices, a shiny new laptop, or wireless headphones are always solid gift options for the holidays, and pretty much everyone on your list relies on them in one form or another. Unfortunately, tech gifts tend to be on the more expensive side (not always of course, but usually) so whenever there’s a solid sale to score from, it’s always wise to take advantage before stock sells out.

Whether you’re shopping for someone on your list who constantly swears that they “don’t want anything” or you’re looking to upgrade your parent’s current—and horribly outdated—phone situation, there are plenty of noteworthy deals on giftable tech items you can take advantage of now to get ahead on your holiday shopping. Scroll through below to check out the best deals we’ve discovered online to help you get a jumpstart on your gift list this year.

This best-selling and germ-busting UV phone sanitizer has never been more coveted than it has this year, and it makes the perfect gift that literally anyone who doesn’t like germs will appreciate. Plus, it’s 20 percent off right now.

This luxe rose gold 3-in-1 charging stand is a solid gift option for any loyal Apple user, and it’s currently marked down 44 percent off.

This is by far the most adorable wireless keyboard (or any keyboard) I’ve ever laid my eyes on, and right now, it’s only $30 (which is over 50 percent off its retail price).

Not only is this retro record player ridiculously cute, but it’s also upgraded with modern functionality, including Bluetooth compatibility and built-in speakers. Best of all, it’s 25 percent off on Amazon right now.

Seriously, if someone on your list always losing their keys or other personal items, these Bluetooth-powered trackers are the best gift they will get this year. Right now, you score a 2-Pack for 17 percent off.

Since many of us are still working from home right now (and might for a while), this portable desk is the perfect gift for those who live in smaller spaces. You can even use it in bed and still be productive. Right now, it’s 30 percent off on Amazon, so stock up while it’s marked down.

I’m not sure if this would’ve previously fallen under the “tech” category, but in 2020 it definitely does. Right now, it’s 40 percent off, which is a great deal and, considering these have been selling out all year, you might want to get your hands on one for yourself or someone on your list before they’re out of stock again.

This multi-functional makeup mirror is not only equipped with LED ring lights, but it also features a built-in power bank and outlets to use as a portable charger as well. You can save an extra 10 percent off with the coupon at checkout.

These premium over-ear headphones are perfect for any music buff, and they’re current marked down over20 percent off on Nordstrom’s Cyber week sale.

Perfect for the social media-obsessed person on your holiday shopping list, this novelty smartphone printer will allow them to enjoy their photos online and give them tangible copies. Sharper Image is also offering 20 percent off sitewide right now for Cyber Week with the code CYBER20 at checkout.