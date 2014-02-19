StyleCaster
Share

18 Stylish Techcessories to Dress Up Your Gadgets

What's hot
StyleCaster

18 Stylish Techcessories to Dress Up Your Gadgets

Kristen Bousquet
by
2 Shares
18 Stylish Techcessories to Dress Up Your Gadgets
18 Start slideshow

In today’s age of overwhelming technology, it’s a given that every person you know owns an iPhone, an iPad, and a laptop—if not a host of other techie gadgets. It’s also a given that we all like to spruce up our tech devices by customizing them and making them our own. Much like fashion accessories, the right techcessories can totally add that extra stylish something.

MORE: Found: The Most Amazing Jeweled iPhone Case For $25

Since pretty much every store and brand has some type of accessory for your phone, laptop, or tablet to add your own flair, we’ve compiled 18 stylish selections to dress up your gadgets. Click through and start shopping now!

MORE: You Can Now Buy a $50 Device to Take Better Selfies

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

Arnsdorf SS11 Crystal Pattern iPad Skin; $20 at society6.com

Get Out Of Town iPad Folio; $85 at katespade.com

Diane von Furstenberg Metallic Snake iPhone Case$75 at shopbop.com

Frends "Layla" Headphones; $150 at nordstrom.com

Reassurance MacBook Skin; $30 at society6.com

Jonathan Adler Smart Phone Dock$48 at shopbop.com

MICHAEL Michael Kors Saffiano iPad Mini Folio; $58 at nordstrom.com

DANNIJO Rita iPhone 5 Case$98 at shopbop.com

ZAC Zac Posen Basic Milla Phone Wristlet; $195; at shopbop.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Pet iPhone 5 / 5S Case; $38 at shopbop.com

 

Marc by Marc Jacobs Dreamy Logo Neoprene 15" Computer Case; $68 at shopbop.com

Boostcase 'Hybrid' iPhone 5 Case & Battery; $80 at nordstrom.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs 'Cat' 4GB Flash Drive Key Chain; $33 at nordstrom.com

'See Through' Snap-On MacBook Pro Laptop Case; $50 at nordstrom.com

Frends 'Ella B' Earbuds; $99 at nordstrom.com

Blushing Flowers iPhone Skin; $15 at society6.com

Harrison Stripe iPhone 5 Case; $40 at katespade.com

Kate Spade Bow USB$50 at katespade.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Sleeping Beauty: Skin Care Products Meant To Work As We Sleep

Sleeping Beauty: Skin Care Products Meant To Work As We Sleep
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share