Team USA: Winter Olympic Uniforms Through The Years

When Ralph Lauren unveiled the uniforms that Team USA will wear during the opening and closing ceremony at Sochi, the online reaction was a bit iffy. Some loved the traditional American style of the knit patchwork cardigan, which will be worn with turtlenecks and fleece athletic pants, but others found them more Christmas sweater than patriotic. One thing that everyone did agree on though: How great it was that this year’s ensemble was made right here in the states after some negative publicity surrounding the 2012 Olympic uniforms being manufactured in China.
Like the Olympics themselves, when it comes to team uniforms, everyone wants to stand out and represent their country with pride. Regardless of your verdict of Lauren’s loud-and-proud sweater, it’s worth remembering that Olympic history is full of patriotic, slightly over-the-top fashion.
To that end, we decided to take a look back at past winter games and see what Team USA was rocking. Take a look at the gallery above and let us know: Which Team USA uniform do you think is the best?
A group of American skaters practice for the 1924 Olympics in Chamonix.
Photo:
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
American ice hockey captain, John Chase, shakes the hand of Canadian, William Cockburn before the Lake Placid games in 1932.
Photo:
FPG/Getty Images
Bobsled champions, Ivan Brown and Alan Washbond, compete at the 1936 Olympics in Germany.
Photo:
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
American figure skater, Gretchen Merrill on the ice during the 1948 games in Switzerland.
Photo:
FPG/Getty Images
The U.S. speed skating team at the 1948 Olympic games in Switzerland.
Photo:
FPG/Getty Images
The U.S. Olympic ski team at the 1964 games in Austria.
Photo:
George Silk/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Image
Team USA at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria.
Speed skaters, Eric and Beth Heiden pose during a photo shoot at the 1980 Olympics.
Photo:
Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Team USA during the opening ceremon of the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, NY.
Photo:
Jerry Cooke/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Team USA at the opening ceremony of the 1984 Olympic games in Yugoslavia.
Photo:
Tony Duffy
Bill Johnson celebrates his gold medal in the men’s downhill event of the 1984 Olympic games in Yugoslavia.
Photo:
David Madison/Getty Images
Team USA enters the closing ceremony of the 1988 Olympic games in Calgary, Canada.
U.S. ski jumper, John Langlois performs during the 1992 Olympics games in France.
Photo:
Bob Thomas/Bob Thomas/Getty Images
American goalie, Ray LeBlanc in action during the 1992 Olympic games in France.
Photo:
Richard Mackson/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
The USA team enters the Olympic stadium at the opening ceremony of the 1994 games in Norway.
Photo:
Nathan Bilow/Getty Images
Speed skater, Bonnie Blair celebrates her gold medal victory at the 1994 games in Norway.
Photo:
Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Becky Sundstrom of team USA competes in the womens speed skate at the 1998 Olympic games in Japan.
Photo:
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
American hockey player, Mike Modano in action on the ice at the 2002 Olympics games in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo:
B Bennett/Getty Images
Team USA enters the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympic in 2010.
Photo:
AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Team USA in the opening ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren for the 2014 Sochi Olympics.