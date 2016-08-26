Teal and Tangerine: Fall’s Most Unexpected Color Combo

Gucci’s Fall 2016 show went a little something like this: want, want, need, want, need, want, want. Financing aside, one of the looks that fell into the “need” category was a shaggy coat and pussy-bow dress, the former in a surprising teal shade with a tangerine-orange lapel.

On their own, both shades tend to be tricky to wear, but that hasn’t stopped designers from laying into them hard for the coming season. Try them together, though, and you might be surprised by how compelling the combo looks.

The secret is getting the colors right: on the tangerine side, find something like “Hermès orange,” the bright but expensive-looking shade somewhat akin to an Arizona sunset. For teal, you want to look for a rich sea-green with blue undertones (the latter, after all, is orange’s complementary color).

In case you happen to be missing one or both in your wardrobe, we’ve put together 10 easy-to-wear options for each in the following slideshow. So go ahead—switch things up a little.