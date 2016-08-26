StyleCaster
Share

Teal and Tangerine: Fall’s Most Unexpected Color Combo

What's hot
StyleCaster

Teal and Tangerine: Fall’s Most Unexpected Color Combo

by
Teal and Tangerine: Fall’s Most Unexpected Color Combo
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Gucci’s Fall 2016 show went a  little something like this: want, want, need, want, need, want, want. Financing aside, one of the looks that fell into the “need” category was a shaggy coat and pussy-bow dress, the former in a surprising teal shade with a tangerine-orange lapel.

MORE: The Street-Style Guide to Late-Summer Dressing

On their own, both shades tend to be tricky to wear, but that hasn’t stopped designers from laying into them hard for the coming season. Try them together, though, and you might be surprised by how compelling the combo looks.

The secret is getting the colors right: on the tangerine side, find something like “Hermès orange,” the bright but expensive-looking shade somewhat akin to an Arizona sunset. For teal, you want to look for a rich sea-green with blue undertones (the latter, after all, is orange’s complementary color).

In case you happen to be missing one or both in your wardrobe, we’ve put together 10 easy-to-wear options for each in the following slideshow. So go ahead—switch things up a little.

MORE: The 55 Best Shopping Sites for Girls on a Budget

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
Gucci Fall 2016
Gucci Fall 2016

Amoret Satin Bias Dress, $625; at Tibi

Astr Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $88; at Nordstrom

Intentionally Blank Perf Heel, $189; at Need Supply Co.

Felicity Dress, $78; at Reformation

Jordyn Ruched Sleeve Wrap Blouse, $68; at Storets

Long Jumpsuit with Crossover Back, $99.90; at Zara

Alexander Wang Orange Knit Cap, $295; at Lyst

Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

A Peace Treaty Azurite Malachite Iina Earrings, $158; at Of a Kind

Acne Gianna Padded Denim Jacket, $500; at MyTheresa

A-Line Skirt, $24.99; at H&M

Mirrored Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $39; at Genuine People

Puma Dallas Suede Trainers, $74; at Selfridges

Sheer Tulle Dress, $65; at & Other Stories

Plisse Rippled Pencil Skirt, $59; at Marks and Spencer

Sportmax Ribbed Stretch Viscose Knit Sweater, $495; at Luisaviaroma

Demylee Chelsea Sweater, $158; at Steven Alan

Lace-Up Mini Dress, $32; at Topshop

Recruit Leather Saddle Bag, $450; at Marc Jacobs

Nike Juvenate Sneaker, $85; at Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Carmen Colorblock Cable-Knit Tank, $295; at Neiman Marcus

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Setting Powders for Oily, Sweaty Summer Skin

The Best Setting Powders for Oily, Sweaty Summer Skin
  • Gucci Fall 2016
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share