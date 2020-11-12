5 Things to Know About Nick Robinson, the Rising Star from ‘A Teacher’ on Hulu

If you’re wondering who plays the student on A Teacher—the buzzy new Hulu drama series co-starring Kate Mara—you’re not alone. The actor’s name is Nick Robinson, and he might already look familiar. The 25-year-old has a knack for teen roles, having starred in 2018’s Love, Simon, and alongside Amandla Stenberg in 2017’s adaptation of Everything, Everything. But you might recognize him most from the 2015 reboot of Jurassic World, where he got his big break playing the elder nephew of Bryce Dallas Howard’s character.

On A Teacher, which premiered on FX on Hulu on Nov. 10, Robinson is playing another teen: Eric Walker, a good-looking and well-adjusted high school senior. But his character’s circumstances are far from that of the past lighthearted school dramas Robinson’s starred in. Eric Walker is juggling school, a part-time job, being captain of his soccer team, and helping his single mom take care of his younger brothers when he meets Claire Crystal (Kate Mara), a new English teacher at his Texas high school. Claire agrees to help Eric prepare for his SATs, which seems harmless enough on paper. But it is almost immediately clear that there’s more going on, and it doesn’t take long for the teacher-student relationship to turn into something far more insidious.

It’s certainly one of his more serious roles to date, and it’s a good thing he broke his own rule and accepted the role (more on that below), because A Teacher is poised to make him a star. So before he becomes a household name, read on for five things you should know about Nick Robinson.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Watch 'A Teacher' on Hulu $5.99+ buy it

He once vowed never to play another high school student.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, Robinson told DeGeneres that he was done with playing high school roles. “I’ve graduated, hopefully,” he said at the time, “and won’t be going back.” Clearly, that didn’t pan out now that he’s starring as a teen on A Teacher. But he revealed to InStyle that the series was worth breaking his vow for.

“I’d made that ultimatum, and then I read the scripts for the series, and I met with [creator Hannah Fidell] and Kate [Mara], and I kind of went, ‘Shit, one more,'” he said in an interview published by the outlet on November 9.

He auditioned for Angel Elgort’s role in The Fault in Our Stars.

Back in 2013, Variety released an exclusive report revealing that Robinson was auditioning for the famous adaptation of John Green’s YA novel. He was in the running alongside Brenton Thwaites, Nat Wolff, Noah Silver, and of course, Ansel Elgort for the starring role of Augustus “Gus” Waters. He lost out to Elgort, which is especially interesting once you realize Robinson is his literal doppelgänger.

His celebrity crushes are AOC & Léa Seydoux.

In November 2020, Robinson told InStyle that the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district and the French actress were two of his biggest crushes. He’s yet to really meet either of them, though: “I think I may have been in the same room as Lea Seydoux but I don’t think we ever met. Never met AOC,” he said.

He has a girlfriend.

In the same interview for InStyle, Robinson let slip that he has a girlfriend. Interviewer Isabel Jones asked the star to tell his favorite joke, to which he replied, “My girlfriend told me this actually,” and proceeded to tell a long joke.

He isn’t big on social media.

Robinson seems to like his privacy and avoiding the pressures of social media, going so far as to delete all of his accounts in the past. But his Instagram and Twitter accounts are back up and running. Robinson revealed that he broke his hiatus most recently to share resources about voting in the 2020 election and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “If there’s a time to say something, it’s now,” he told InStyle.