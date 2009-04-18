Last night, the empress of all things herbal (and we don’t mean maryjane), Tracy Stern celebrated the launch of her new tome Tea for You: Blending Custom Teas to Savor and Share. The night started with a VIP Preview of Stern’s SalonTea Teabar, where yummy mummies from the neighb Lycee Francais sip chai lattes and nibble on macaroons. All and sundry then absconded to The Charles‘ Sales Gallery, where Tracy’s Tea Muses (the alliteration is sickening me too): “the writer” Colin Cowie, “the artist” Damon Johnson, “the musician” Yan Saquet, “the romantic” Alex McCord, “the fashionable dandy” Patrick McDonald, “the society hostess” Coralie Charriol, and “the lover” Anisha Lakahni held dubious court. Actually, Ms. Charriol and Ms. Lakhani weren’t around to lend a hosting hand, while the rest of the group was so smeared with pancake makeup, it was hard to tell who was who.

Bold faced names weren’t too plentiful, but Tracy’s faithful crowded the remote location, along with Annabel Vartanian (making an increasingly rare social cameo), and the trainwrecks that are The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Though we don’t know their names yet, we did learn that the founder of the catering business cum event space where they all work on air was recently whacked by the mob. Sounds tea-rific!