Cute Tea Towels Are the Easiest Way to Dress up Your Kitchen

Kitchens are made cuter by colorful glassware, kitschy mugs and stunning ceramic dinnerware. But they also tend to be cluttered with not-so-pretty necessities—cast iron cookware, sponges, dish towels and the like.

There’s little you can do to elevate the appearance of your cast iron cookware—and perhaps even less when it comes to sponges. But dish towels—dish towels you have some control over.

Dish towels—also known by the inherently more appealing name “tea towels”—are an undeniable must-have. Something‘s gotta help you wash your dishes, clean your countertops and dry your hands. Tea towels can serve all three of those purposes, making them a natural addition to any kitchen.

Even better: Tea towels can look good doing all those things—an oft-overlooked fact of kitchen shopping. Many home shoppers (myself included) opt for the cheapest-yet-heartiest tea towels they can find, trading fashion for function. But that’s not necessary. Plenty of retailers offer genuinely cute tea towels that can get the job done when you need them to and dress up your kitchen when you don’t.

Want a tea towel that adds a pop of color to your minimalist space? Or makes you smile with a tongue-in-cheek phrase? Or educates you about all your favorite succulents? Me too. All of these things—and more—are currently on offer. You just have to know where to look.

Ahead, you’ll find 21 truly delightful tea towels that are equal parts cute and practical. Use these to clean your dishes—and brighten your space—and pop them in the washing machine when they’re getting dirty. They should pop out good as new.

1. Mineralogie Tea Towel, $13

Get your crystal fix every time you step into your kitchen.

Mineralogie tea towel, $13 at Paper Source

2. Woven Geo Dishcloths, $24

Equal parts hearty and cute.

Woven geo dishcloths, $24 at Anthropologie

3. Greetings from Lake Wine Dish Towel, $11

Perfect for vino lovers who keep a clean kitchen.

Greetings from Lake Wine dish towel, $11 at Blue Q

4. Red Stripe Kitchen Towels, $8

Simple, cute, practical—need I say more?

Red stripe kitchen towels, $8 at World Market

5. Long Romantic Fridge Walks Dish Towel, $11

A tea towel that knows you better than you know yourself.

Long Romantic Fridge Walks dish towel, $11 at Blue Q

6. Succulents Tea Towel, $13

Infuse your space with succulents without expending energy trying to keep them alive.

Succulents tea towel, $13 at Paper Source

7. Rosé All Day Dish Towel, $13

Can’t argue with that.

Rosé All Day dish towel, $13 at Anthropologie

8. Palace Portrait Dish Towel, $18

I don’t even know what to say about this one—other than: It’s adorable, and I’m obsessed with it.

Palace Portrait dish towel, $18 at Anthropologie

9. Get the Hell Out of My Kitchen Dish Towel, $11

Not gonna lie, this one’s hanging on my oven right now.

Get the Hell Out of My Kitchen dish towel, $11 at Blue Q

10. Bitch I Am the Secret Ingredient Dish Towel, $11

So is this one.

Bitch I Am the Secret Ingredient dish towel, $11 at Blue Q

11. Sandira Dish Towels, $24

Pom-poms are having a moment, K?

Sandira dish towels, $24 at Anthropologie

12. Crane Chinoiserie Kitchen Towel, $4

Basically art in tea towel form.

Crane Chinoiserie kitchen towel, $4 at World Market

13. My Safe Word Dish Towel, $11

If the message on this tea towel rings true, you might not have any dishes to do. But it’s still worth having around for decorative purposes. (And you’ve gotta clean your countertops with something, right?)

My Safe Word dish towel, $11 at Blue Q

14. Bodrum Dish Towels, $28

The more prints, the merrier.

Bodrum dish towels, $28 at Anthropologie

15. Multicolor Cats Kitchen Towel, $6

For the cat lovers among us.

Multicolor cats kitchen towel, $6 at World Market

16. Clusterfuck Dish Towel, $11

A tea towel that speaks for itself.

Clusterfuck dish towel, $11 at Blue Q

17. Baker Stripe Dish Towels, $20

Cute enough to brighten a space. Subtle enough not to overpower it.

Baker Stripe dish towels, $20 at Anthropologie

18. I Go All the Way Dish Towel, $11

Cute and kitschy at the same damn time.

I Go All the Way dish towel, $11 at Blue Q

19. Fleurs Tea Towel, $13

For shoppers who spend the entire year dreaming of spring—or, you know, people who just like flowers.

Fleurs tea towel, $13 at Paper Source

20. Humans Are My Side Bitch Dish Towel, $11

Pro tip: The Blue Q tea towels in this roundup pair particularly well together.

Humans Are My Side Bitch tea towel, $11 at Blue Q

21. Paint + Petals Dish Towel, $18

So cute it might make washing the dishes fun.

Paint + Petals dish towel, $18 at Anthropologie