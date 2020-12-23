Are Tayshia & Zac Still Together After ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale? Here’s What We Know

Now that we have our latest Bachelorette winner, fans want to know if Tayshia and Zac are still together after The Bachelorette 2020.

The Bachelorette season 16 finale aired on Tuesday, December 22, where Tayshia Adams chose between her final three men: Zac Clark, Ivan Hall and Ben Smith. (To recap: Brendan Morais self-eliminated himself in the episode before after he realized that he wasn’t ready to propose to Tayshia. Ben, who was eliminated after Hometown Dates, came back in the second to last episode and told Tayshia he loves her.) After Ben returned to the competition, Tayshia eliminated Ivan, which left Ben and Zac as her final two. In the end, though, she chose Zac as her winner. In fact, Zac is the only contestant at the final rose ceremony. Tayshia sends ben home after he meets her family. As for why Tayshia chose Zac over Ben, Reality Steve reports that Tayshia was more confident in Zac’s love for her. (As a reminder, Zac told Tayshia he loved her during Fantasy Suites, while Ben struggled to open up about his feelings for her during Hometown Dates, which led to his elimination.)

After Tayshia gives Zac her final rose, Zac proposes to her and Tayshia accepts. So, now that we know her winner, are Tayshia and Zac still together after The Bachelorette finale? According to Reality Steve, yes, they are. Reality Steve tweeted hours before The Bachelorette finale that Tayshia and Zac are still engaged and still together. Yay for love! “She picks him, as originally reported, and I’m pretty sure they’re engaged and still together. Whew.” he tweeted.

However, that doesn’t mean that Tayshia and Zac will stay together. Reality Steve has his suspicions that they’ll break up. Before Tayshia’s Bachelorette finale, Reality Steve reported that he heard from sources close to Tayshia and Zac that they either already broke up or everyone around them think that they won’t last. Though we now know that Tayshia and Zac are still together, there’s still that bit of information from Reality Steve that makes us think about what Zac and Tayshia’s friends think of their relationship.

And then there’s Tayshia’s relationship with Brendan. When Brendan quit Tayshia’s season, she was super emotional. Before Tayshia’s finale, Reality Steve reported that Brendan was Tayshia’s first choice and that she planned to give him her final rose. Of course, everything changed when he left the competition, and Tayshia ended up giving her final rose to Zac and accepting his proposal. That said, there are theories that Tayshia could pull a switch down the road a la Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. Though, it’s unlikely. Whatever happens, we’re glad that both Tayshia and Clare found love. And that wraps another season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.

