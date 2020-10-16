Tayshia Just Reacted to Clare’s ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Amid Rumors She’s Replacing Her

The opinion we’ve been waiting for. Tayshia Adams reacted to Clare Crawley’s The Bachelorette season 16 premiere amid rumors that she’s replacing her as the lead. Obvi, she had thoughts.

In the Thursday, October 15, episode of the “Click Bait” podcast, Tayshia said it was “bizarre” to see people interact without masks or social distancing. “I thought it was so interesting how many people and how many times they referenced like, ‘This is the first time I hugged somebody in, like, six months or, like, holding hands even,’ you know what I mean?” she said. “It’s just, that’s just the way of the world lately, and I couldn’t imagine having that much freedom because we’ve been having to put masks on every single day, and so to be able to, like, walk around and date and kiss and hold and do all that stuff without a mask is kind of bizarre.”

(Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelorette season 16 ahead.) As Bachelor Nation members know, Reality Steve confirmed in August that Tayshia replaces Clare as the Bachelorette in the middle of the season after Clare leaves to be with her winner, Dale Moss. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October, Clare denied that she caused any drama on the set of The Bachelorette.

“Well, that is what the rumor is,” Clare said of Reality Steve’s report. “I can confirm that that is false. That did not happen like that.”

She continued, “I promise you, I showed up. I was there for the journey. I was there to fall in love, and I saw my season through to find out what I was looking for.”

Clare also confirmed that she’s “never met Tayshia.” Though she didn’t confirm or deny if Tayshia replaces her as the Bachelorette, Clare did, however, confirm that she stalked her contestants’ social media before the season. “I googled all the men that were going to be on the season and took lots of notes,” Clare said.

She continued, “There were definitely things I saw that were red flags.” Those red flags, she explained were excessive drinking and “back-flips off of a boat,” which Clare, who doesn’t drink, said wasn’t her vibe.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

