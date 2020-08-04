Tayshia Adams’ Net Worth Will Be Boosted Even More With Her ‘Bachelorette’ Salary

Will you accept this…paycheck? Bachelorette 2020 Tayshia Adams’ net worth will be boosted even more with the fat check she receives from ABC. For those who don’t know, news broke on Monday, August 3, that Tayshia, the runner-up on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, will replace Clare Crawley as the season 16 Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, Bachelor spoilers king, the switch came after Clare fell hard for contestant Dale Moss while filming the upcoming season at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. To recap: The Bachelorette season 16 was set to start filming in mid-March with Clare, the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, as the lead, but production was pushed back until July because of social distancing guidelines. To keep the cast and crew safe, The Bachelorette season 16 is filming at a resort in La Quinta, California, instead of the Bachelor mansion. Contestants and crew were also all required to quarantine before they could arrive on set.

But back to Tayshia. Tayshia, a 29-year-old from Newport Beach, California, who also competed on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, will replace Clare, who has left The Bachelorette with Dale. (Clare and Dale are also engaged, according to Life & Style.) What does Tayshia’s season look like? Well, no one will know for sure until The Bachelorette premieres later this year, but according to Reality Steve, new men will be cast for Tayshia from the pool of men who were cut before the show started filming. Likewise, the original men—of which there are 15 left at the time Clare left—will have the choice to either go home or stay and vie for Tayshia’s heart. Sounds like the most dramatic season yet! (CC: Chris Harrison.) Read on for details about how much $$$ Tayshia is expected to make as the Bachelorette 2020.

What is Tayshia Adams job?

Let’s start with the basics: What is Tayshia Adams’ job? Well, Tayshia graduated with a bachelor degree in biology from Concordia University Irvine in 2012. After that, she went on to work as a phlebotomist and even talked about her career on The Bachelor. “I’m a phlebotomist, so I actually love to poke people’s veins and draw their blood, so I’m probably looking at your veins when I first meet you,” she said in her intro video.

Since her time on The Bachelor, however, Tayshia has changed careers from medicine to interior design. As of March 2019, she was working at an interior design firm. “I’m not practicing phlebotomy anymore. I don’t know if I’ll go back into medicine,” Tayshia told Vulture in March 2019. “As much as I love it and went to school for it, my passion has always been in real estate, development, interior design, and architecture. I think I’m going to gravitate towards that. I’m currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career. You’ll see me out there. I’m sure you will!”

How much does Tayshia Adams make as The Bachelorette?

How much Tayshia makes as the Bachelorette is a complicated question. On average, the leads of The Bachelorette get paid around $100,000 for the whole season, according to Reality Steve. However, there are some Bachelorettes who have negotiated for more money. For example, season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard was able to negotiate a $250,000 salary. The rate has also come a long way since season 2 of The Bachelorette, which paid lead Meredith Philipps $10,000. According to Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation, leads also get paid according to how much they would make at their real jobs, so, really, the Bachelorette salaries run the gamut. But for the most part, it seems the standard is $100,000. Given that Tayshia came halfway through the season, there’s also the question of how that will affect Tayshia’s Bachelorette salary? Will she and Clare split the $100,000? Or will they each receive their full salary? These are the questions we want to know, ABC!

What we do know is that Tayshia will be paid way more than she ever made as a Bachelor contestant. According to Men’s Health, Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants receive nothing (other than maybe a very small stipend) for their time on the show. Add in the evening dresses that Bachelor contestants have to purchase themselves, and that’s a lot of $$$ to spend on finding love.

What is Tayshia Adams’ net worth?

Now onto the good stuff: What is Tayshia Adams’ net worth? Because Tayshia isn’t an A-list celebrity who’s on the level of, say, Oprah, there isn’t much information out there about her net worth. But according to Trend Celebs Now, Tayshia’s net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. (We estimate that it’s closer to the $1 million range based on what other former Bachelorettes are worth.) Her net worth, of course, accounts for her Bachelorette salary, as well as her career as a phlebotomist and an interior designer. Like other Bachelor Nation members, Tayshia also receives money as an Instagram influencer. Her recent spon includes an ad for KJ Apa’s movie I Still Believe and Juvederm. As of August, Tayshia has $800,000 Instagram followers, which, according to MIC can command around $8,000 per post. Maybe more.

