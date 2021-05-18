Tayshia Adams On TikTok, Summer Fashion & How ‘The Bachelorette’ Impacted Her Style

Scroll To See More Images

When it came to TV shows I watched with my family this year, few had us more invested than the most recent season of The Bachelorette. The season’s star, Tayshia Adams, was an instant fan-favorite in my household, so now that she’s partnered with Express on a run new TikTok campaign, it looks like she’ll also be a source of fashion inspo for when I actually have to go back to getting dressed every day.

I know I’m not the only one obsessed with scrolling through fashion TikTok, so I’m not surprised to see Express—the brand you already know and love for its selection of affordable, stylish pieces—taking to the app to show off the hottest post-lockdown pieces. To do so, they’re launching the #ExpressReentry challenge; to participate, all you have to do is hashtag #ExpressReentry and #ExpressContest in your video’s caption and answer the questions in the video voiceover, narrated by Tan France (yes, of Queer Eye fame). The goal is to show off your reentry style, a.k.a. what you’ll be wearing this summer to reenter the world after a somewhat fashion-less year. Looking at you, 2020.

Why make a video, you ask? In addition to showing off your personal style, you can win some serious dough! Tan France will be dishing out a $500 gift card to 20 lucky winners. The contest runs from May 17 through May 20, so get on it and check out Adams’ #ExpressReentry submission to channel her vibes for the winning formula.

Adams joins France in the brand-new campaign alongside other stars like singer Elizabeth Gillies and Gen Z content creator Ellie Zeiler. And while Adams herself is new to the world of TikTok, she’s is no stranger to the slew of trends that have blown up because of the app over the last few months.

“I love the scarf trend that’s currently happening—it shows you all the fun ways to incorporate a scarf in your outfit,” she tells STYLECASTER. When it comes to finding inspiration for her next ‘fit, however, Adams trends to keep her sources old-school. “I get my fashion inspiration from magazines and as of late, Instagram,” she says. She also counts celebs like Hailey Bieber, Jasmin Tookes, Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey as some of her personal style icons. Stars: They’re just like the rest of us!

But to be fair, Adams has always known her way around a good outfit—even before her time on TV. Still, her look has definitely evolved during her time in the spotlight. “The Bachelorette definitely helped evolve my style and help me understand how to complete an outfit with jewelry and a good shoe—your whole outfit doesn’t have to be expensive, it can just be good investment pieces,” she says.

I personally can’t stop reminiscing on all of the different gowns that Adams wore during her season—and apparently, neither can she! “My favorite look from the show has to be between my night one dress (the green hand-beaded dress) or the fuchsia silk dress from a rose ceremony,” she says. But she won’t take all the credit for how good she looked on set: “I give a lot of credit to Cary Fetman, the show’s stylist, who always pushed me out of my comfort zone and pulled clothes that really complimented my body.”

On her off-duty days, Adams definitely keeps her look fairly low-key in comparison to her rose ceremony best. While her go-to outfits over the last few months consisted of mostly pajamas (Um, same!), her reentry style is a bit more amped up. “My fashion motto for summer 2021 is bright and edgy. I’m really into tanks, blazers and shorts right now,” she says. “I also love mixing leathers with denim and wearing it out to explore the city!”

And as for her date-night looks with fiancé and season winner Zac Clark? She’s all about finessing the day-to-night ‘fit with a shoe change-up. “Wearing a sneaker during the day and a heel at night while wearing the same outfit will be my go-to,” she shares.

So, with the #ExpressReentry Challenge in mind, I had to ask: What would Adams buy with a $500 Express gift card? In terms of basics, she counts the brand’s bodycon tank tops as some of her fave pieces. “They’re so soft and can be casual or dressed up; you can just wear them 24/7,” she gushes.

Below, check out a few of Adams-approved summer pieces from Express. Oh, and don’t forget to post your own @ExpressReentry video to TikTok. Yes, I will be watching every single one!

