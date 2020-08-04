‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams’ Dating History Includes an Ex-Husband & 3 ‘Bachelor’ Alums

You may be wondering about Bachelorette 2020 Tayshia Adams’ dating history after news that she will be replacing Clare Crawley as the lead of season 16 of The Bachelorette. For those who don’t know, Clare, the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette in February.

Production for her season was scheduled to start in mid-March, but because of the current health crisis, Clare’s season was delayed until July. Because of social distancing guidelines, all crew and cast members were required to quarantine for two weeks before they arrived on set at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, where season 16 of The Bachelorette is filming instead of the Bachelor Mansion to ensure the health and safety of the cast and crew.

Fast forward to late July, and several sites (including Reality Steve) reported that Clare has fallen in love with contestant Dale Moss, a former NFL player who received her First Impression Rose, and threatened to leave the show. (There are theories that Clare and Dale, who are engaged, communicated before her season of The Bachelorette, which is how they fell for each other so fast.)

Because of Clare and Dale’s relationship, The Bachelorette producers had to think of a solution to save the season: Enter Tayshia, the runner-up on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, who will be replacing Clare as the new Bachelorette. According to several sites, The Bachelorette producers have reached out to new men, most of whom were backups for Clare’s season, to compete on Clare’s season. Of the remaining men (of which there are 15, according to Reality Steve), they will have the choice to go home or stay and vie for Tayshia’s heart.

So who is Tayshia Adams, anyways, and who has she dated from Bachelor Nation? Well, if you need a refresher on Tayshia’s pre- and post-Bachelor dating history, we broke down her most relevant exes below (and their reactions to her as the new Bachelorette) ahead of her dramatic, upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Who is Tayshia Adams?

But before we break down Tayshia’s dating history, let’s start with the basics: Who is Tayshia Adams? Well, she’s a 29-year-old from Newport Beach, California. Her birthday is September 4, 1990. Before her Bachelor career, Tayshia worked as a phlebotomist after graduating from Concordia University Irvine in 2012 with a bachelor degree in biology. After her career in science, Tayshia went on to work at an interior design firm.

Joshua Bourelle

If you don’t recognize the name Joshua Bourelle, that’s because he wasn’t on any Bachelor shows with Tayshia. Joshua was Tayshia’s ex-husband. The two were married from April 2016 to November 2017. Joshua filed for divorce from Tayshia on October 11, 2017, after a year and six months of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. They finalized their divorce a month later. After their marriage was officially dissolved in April 2018, Tayshia changed her last name from her married name, Bourelle, to her maiden name, Adams.

On an episode of The Bachelor in 2019, Tayshia opened up about about her divorce. “This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me and it’s actually because I was married, and I got divorced,” she said at the time. “I actually married my first boyfriend and I was with him for about six years or so.”

Tayshia told cameras that she fought hard to stay with Joshua, thinking that she would only be married once in her life. However, the couple just couldn’t make their relationship work. “You can’t make someone want to be married,” said at the time. Tayshia went on to say that she hopes her next marriage is “amazing.”

In an Instagram post in January 2019, Tayshia revealed why she decided to talk about her divorce on television. “My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of,” she wrote at the time. “Because to me it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly.”

Colton Underwood

Tayshia’s first experience in Bachelor Nation was as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. Tayshia made it to the final three on season 23 of The Bachelor, but was sent home after her Fantasy Suite date when Colton told her that he had stronger feelings for winner Cassie Randolph, whom he chased when she quit the show.

On a 2019 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Tayshia agreed with two other former Bachelor contestants that Colton was a bad kisser. “Yeah, not gonna lie. But he got better by the end of the season! I think I’m a good teacher,” she said at the time.

When news broke that Tayshia was the next Bachelorette, Colton trolled her on Twitter, writing: “Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser 😉.”

Derek Peth

After her time on The Bachelor, Tayshia competed on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she was involved in a love triangle with Derek Peth (from Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette) and John Paul Jones (from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.) Derek and Tayshia’s romance started later in the season when Demi Burnett broke up with Derek to be with Kristian Haggerty. Though Tayshia and Derek had hot a fling, they didn’t work out after Tayshia told him that she couldn’t see their relationship working in the outside world.

In an interview with Access at the time, Derek revealed that he was still interested in Tayshia, despite her rejecting him. “I’ve always liked Tayshia, but she kind of shut it down on me, told me that it wasn’t something that would happen. Personally, again, I was always interested in her and that hasn’t changed,” he said at the time.

John Paul Jones

John Paul Jones and Tayshia were both OGs on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Their relationship had its ups and down when Derek started to pursue a relationship with Tayshia after Demi broke up with him. When Derek and Tayshia broke up, however, it seemed like JPJ and Tayshia were end game until they broke up before the finale. The two reunited on the After the Final Rose episode after Tayshia flew to JPJ’s home in Maryland to ask him to take her back.

A couple months later, however, in October, Tayshia and JPJ revealed that they had split. In a November episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Tayshia revealed why she and JPJ didn’t work. “I would never badmouth John. We both have our flaws. I think communication is a really big deal,” she said at the time. “I learned from a previous relationship that I very much so over communicative, but that’s all I can do. What he can do is listen to that and try to navigate that relationship with that information I’m giving him. If you’re choosing to have that stuff go in one ear and out the other, that’s on you.”

In August 2020, JPJ told Us Weekly that he’s “happy” for Tayshia after she was announced as the new Bachelorette. “I’m really happy and excited for her on this new journey,” he said at the time. “I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves.”

