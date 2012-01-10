Taylor Tomasi Hill For Lane Crawford

Taylor Tomasi-Hill, the streetstyle superstar and one of the industry big names to jump ship and head over to Moda Operandi, has done something pretty cool — which makes us love her even more. Taylor has some really amazing style and this little collection she designed for Lane Crawford only proves her style prowess.

The sequin skirt has really got it going on and the cut-out shoulder tops will have Tommy Ton‘s camera flashing. Don’t even get us started on the awesome prints on the pants and skirt — it’s absolutely gorgeous! So Taylor, since this is just a little taste of what you can do — what’s next? We here at StyleCaster think you have some great potential and we’d like this to continue.

Click through the slideshow above for more pieces from the collection.

[Fashionista]