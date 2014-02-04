Taylor Tomasi Hill to Cover New York Fashion Week for Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop

File this under semi-unexpected news: Street style star Taylor Tomasi Hill will be covering New York Fashion Week for Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and e-commerce site, Goop.

Tomasi Hill—who left her creative director post at luxury e-commerce company Moda Operandi in October—will be sounding off on everything from her favorite runway shows to street style, according to WWD.

The street style star and the Hollywood star seem to have a mutual respect for each other, as evidenced by the following quotes: “Taylor is a breath of fresh fashion air,” said Paltrow. “Her irreverent moments keep fashion week interesting for me — edgy and chic, she’s always worth watching.” For her part, Taylor said “Gwyneth is a true leader, both in the world of fashion, and in the greater realm of lifestyle, and working with her is inspirational.”