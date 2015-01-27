Taylor Swift’s Twitter and Instagram Accounts Were Definitely Hacked

Either Taylor Swift is really getting into #FollowFriday a little early, or the singer’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been hacked.

Today Tay’s 51.4 million Twitter followers saw a couple of seriously strange posts. Several tweets, which have been deleted, called out for Swift’s fans to follow Twitter users @Veriuser and @Lizzard.

One particularly suspicious tweet that was sent earlier this morning was quickly retweeted more than 2,000 times.

Taylor’s Instagram wasn’t safe from the attacks either. Seriously un-Taylor-like images were shared on the star’s official account, again asking Swift fans to follow different Instagram users.





It didn’t take long for the musician to catch word of the hack, and the tweets and Instagram images were quickly deleted. Instead, Swift had one thing to say to those hackers–and it kind of made us love her even more:

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/560151939296817152