How Taylor Swift’s Style Stacks Up Against the Kennedy Clan

It looks like Taylor Swift‘s string of bad relationships has potentially come to an end thanks to the help of one of America’s most famous families. Before there were the Kardashians, there were the Kennedys, and it looks like Taylor’s trying her best to keep up with them. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist that one).

The country star has been making the rounds with Conor Kennedy, the 18 year-old offspring of Robert F. Kennedy II and the recently deceased Mary Kennedy. The barely legal heir seems to have taken quite a liking to her, as she has been acclimated into his high-profile clan, and recently boasted about spending an afternoon with Ethel Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy I‘s outspoken widow.

Considering Taylor does sort of personify Americana, we think she would fit in well with the elite crew. However, when it comes to style, that’s a different story. The Kennedy ladies have a long history of being fashion icons, and if Taylor and Conor are potentially heading down the altar, she may have to step it up. In the above gallery, we’ve provided you with a look back at some of the most iconic style moments from the sophisticated Kennedy women. Click through to see how Taylor measures up and if she has what it takes to join these greats.