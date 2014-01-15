Taylor Swift’s Bedroom: Take a Look Inside

One of our favorite reasons that Instagram exists is because celebrities use it to share very personal photos. Case in point, Taylor Swift recently shared a photo of her bed on the social sharing app. No surprise, the music sensation favors really girly decor and a palette of white and cream. The room also seems to have a boho chic vibe, which is altogether fitting with Swift’s image. And the girl seems to really, really like her pillows (can you blame her).

There are definitely some decor lessons to take away from the space. First and foremost, Swift wasn’t afraid to play with tones that are very similar. Her pillows are various shades of cream, and it totally works. Also the bedding she chose matches, but it isn’t matchy matchy—no two pillows are the same. And lastly, a great printed wallpaper goes a long way in transforming a space (as does an adorable cat).

Are your surprised by what Swift’s bed looks like? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

