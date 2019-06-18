Beyoncé Fans Think Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” Video Is A Copy-Cat & Sigh

Alright, this is kind of a stretch…but let’s go with it for a minute. People think Taylor Swift’s music video rips off Beyonce’s “Party” video. Swift released her “You Need To Calm Down” music video on Monday to a lot of mixed reactions. Many people thought that the way different people were portrayed in the video were unfair stereotypes. But one thing everyone agreed on? T-Swift looked flawless and her collab with Katy Perry was phenomenal. But the star-studded video is now being compared to Beyonce’s “Party” video. There are many similarities, which Twitter users have been so quick about pointing out, but there’s also room for interpretation on this. Because here’s the thing—Swift’s pool floaty shot definitely bears a striking resemblance to Queen Bey’s shot in “Party” but uh…last time we check, Beyoncé didn’t invent the pool floaty. In fact, if we’re going that route, we think it’s safe to say both women took a page out of Elle Wood’s Harvard admission submission. Just sayin’.

TBH we’re starting to think no one understood the message behind, “You Need To Calm Down,” despite its extremely overt message—you need to calm down. Swift calls out online trolls for being extra and unnecessarily mean. Take a seat, people! But alas, the internet, according to Lady Gaga, is a toilet bowl so, are we surprised? And to be fair, people aren’t necessarily being mean in their tweets. Well, some are, but most are just pointing out similarities between Queen Bey’s music video and T-Swift’s latest easter-egg filled video. And look, even if there was some, er…inspiration…drawn from Beyoncé’s work, does it matter? Imitation is the highest form of flattery, after all. Take a look and decide for yourselves:

Tay Tay’s “You Need To Calm Down:”

Bey’s “Party:”

And now…the tweets:

But never fear—this negativity never made anybody less queer….(new lyrics @TSwfit?). And a lot of people are standing up for the singer, like this user who wrote, “y’all are tripping if you’re saying Taylor Swift copied Beyonce’s Party. Taylor didn’t just have a pool party, she literally showed off everything supporting the LGBTQ+ community and did it in a fun manner. i love Bey, but i think the Beyhive is tRIPPIN this time”

This isn’t the first time the Red singer has been acussed on ripping off Bey. There was that whole marching band fiasco at the Video Music Awards–which we’re still confused about TBH. But to be real, we don’t think this is the same thing.