Literally Every Single Iconic Celeb From Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” Music Video

It’s here! After dropping the single last week, Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video has arrived, and it’s stuffed full of iconic celebrity cameos. The single is the second from Swift’s forthcoming seventh album, Lover, and this go-round, the Red songstress is getting super vocal about her political views. She’s picked Pride Month to stand up and advocate for LGBTQ rights as an ally.

Though many people thought Swift might be trolling President Donald Trump in the song, especially since his administration has a less than stellar record when it comes to LGBTQ and minority issues, from the looks of the video (and the lyrics) the song is is all about standing with the LGBTQ+ community. Our fav line is, “shade never made anybody less gay”

She even name checks GLAAD–the LGBTQ advocacy organization that promotes equality and acceptance, in the lyrics.

You are somebody that we don’t know

But you’re comin’ at my friends like a missile

Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD)

However–the best thing about the music video which just made its debut on Good Morning America is the iconic celebrities who make cameo appearances. If you take a close look, you’ll notice that nearly all of them are members of LGBTQ+ or outspoken allies. Last week during an Instagram Live when she promoted the single Swift said, “I wanted you to hear the song first, then see the video. Because the video is very worth the wait. There’s a lot going on in the video so I wanted that to be a separate discovery.” And she certainly delivered!

So who did we spot?

It’s a ton of folks so we might have missed someone, but we spotted, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Rippon, the legendary RuPaul, Ciara, Laverne Cox, Ryan Reynolds, the entire Queer Eye cast (Tan Frances, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk), Dexter Mayfield, Hanna Hart, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Billy Porter (YASSSSS), and Chester Lockhart.

In addition to dropping the visuals for “You Need to Calm Down,” Swift was also spotted at the legendary Stonewall Inn in NYC, when she performed the acoustic version of “Shake it Off.”

Get into it!