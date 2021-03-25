Taylor Swift’s ‘You All Over Me’ Gives The Best Advice For Dealing With Exes

After catching a sneak peek on Good Morning America, fans simply couldn’t wait to dive into the meaning of Taylor Swift’s lyrics to “You All Over Me.” The new single is one of six previously unreleased “From the Vault” songs included on the re-recorded version of her second album, Fearless, out April 6.

“You All Over Me” might sound familiar to some Swifties, and it’s because the song once leaked online in 2017. This time around, however, the song features country singer Marren Morris, who ends up being the perfect fit for this Fearless-era record. Taylor is back in all her country twang glory, and we’re so here for it. And it sounds like Taylor is, too: In an Instagram post celebrating the release of her new version of Fearless, the “Cardigan” singer opened up about the “magic” of going back to her youth with this album.

“Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth,” Swift wrote. “It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she’d been shown in the movies.”

Among those lessons was how to deal with heartbreak and exes—and that’s where “You All Over Me” comes in. This song details all the feelings of not being able to get over an ex with lyrics like, “But no amount of freedom gets you clean/ I’ve still got you all over me.”

Yet no matter how hard it is to move on, Taylor sings about the importance of acceptance and making your peace with the situation: “I lived, and I learned, and found out what it was to turn around/ And see that we were never really meant to be.” TBH, it’s pretty solid advice!

Keep on reading below for the full lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “You All Over Me,” via Genius.

Verse 1

Once the last drop of rain has dried off the pavement

Shouldn’t I find a stain, but I never do

The way the tires turn stones on old county roads

They leave it muddy underneath, reminds me of you

You find graffiti on the walls of old bathroom stalls

You know, you can scratch it right off, it’s how we used to be

Like the dollar in your pocket, that’s been spent and traded in

You can’t change where it’s been, reminds me of me

Chorus

And I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned

Held out, held on

God knows, too long, you wasted time

Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here

But no amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

Verse 2

Guess the worst day of June

Was the one that I met you

With your hands in your pockets

And your “don’t you wish you had me” grin

I did, so I smile, and I melted like a child

Now every breath of air I breathe reminds me of back then

Chorus

Well, I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned

Held out, held on

God knows, too long, you wasted my time

Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here

No amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

Bridge

I lived, and I learned, and found out what it was to turn around

And see that we were never really meant to be

So I lied, and I tried, and I watched a part of myself die

‘Cause no amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

I still got you all, oh, over me

Outro

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na na na na

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na, all over me

Na na na, na na na, na na na, na na na

Na na na, all over you, all over me

Oh oh oh oh oh yeah, oh oh oh yeah, yeah

Oh oh oh all over me