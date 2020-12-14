Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ Lyrics Have a Hint That She May Be Marrying Joe Alwyn Very Soon

Swities may be curious to know what Taylor Swift’s “Willow” lyrics mean. Swift released her ninth studio album, Evermore, on Friday, December 11, and since then, fans have been desperate to know what the songs are about and who.

Evermore is Swift’s second surprise album of 2020 after July’s Folklore. In an Instagram post on Thursday, December 10, Swift explained why she wrote Evermore, which was released two days before her 31st birthday. (As fans know, 13 is her favorite number.)

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore,” she wrote. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.”

“Willow” is the first single from Evermore. Along with the album, Swift also released the music video for “Willow,” which saw her and her love interest as kids who find their way back to each other throughout their lives by following a glowing string, which some fans believe to be a nod to her Folklore song, “Invisible String.” The music video also includes magic and tons of other mystical elements, but what is “Willow” about? Well, from the looks of the lyrics, it’s clear that “Willow” is a love song, and given that Swift is in a relationship at the moment with actor Joe Alwyn, many fans believe that “Willow” is a tribute to him. (That said, Swift has said that both Folklore and Evermore include lyrics that aren’t biographical and are completely fictional, so “Willow” could be one of them.” However, if “Willow” is about Alwyn, there are lyrics to believe that the two could be walking down the aisle very soon.

For one, in the “Willow” music video, Swift is seen in a white, lacy dress. Though the music video doesn’t confirm the dress is a wedding dress, there’s no doubt that the gown gives nuptial vibes. And then there’s the chorus of “Willow,” where Swift asks her man to take her hand. Some fans have interpreted the lyric as Swift proposing and asking her love interest to take her hand in marriage.

“The more that you say, the less I know / Wherever you stray, I follow I’m begging for you to take my hand / Wreck my plans, that’s my man / You know that my train could take you home / Anywhere else is hollow I’m begging for you to take my hand Wreck my plans, that’s my man,” she sings.

Regardless of what “Willow” is about, there’s no doubt that it’s a bop.

Read the full lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “Willow” below.

[Verse 1]

I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife

And if it was an open-shut case

I never would’ve known from that look on your face

Lost in your current like a priceless wine

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

[Verse 2]

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

Head on the pillow, I could feel you sneakin’ in

As if you were a mythical thing

Like you were a trophy or a champion ring

But there was one prize I’d cheat to win

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

[Bridge]

Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind

They count me out time and time again

Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind

But I come back stronger than a ’90s trend

[Verse 3]

Wait for the signal, and I’ll meet you after dark

Show me the places where the others gave you scars

Now this is an open-shut case

I guess I should’a known from the look on your face

Every bait-and-switch was a work of art

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

[Outro]

Hey, that’s my man

That’s my man

Yeah, that’s my man

Baby, every bait-and-switch was a work of art

That’s my man

Hey, that’s my man

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that’s my man

