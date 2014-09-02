Taylor Swift Has Signed On For ‘The Voice’

Taylor Swift is doing quite a bit to promote her upcoming album 1989, which hits stores on October 27. She recently debuted the video for her awesomely awkward lead single “Shake it Off,” then she performed it at the VMAs (and walked the carpet in what was essentially a gymnastics uniform), and now she’s set to join “The Voice.”

According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old will be joining the seventh season of the NBC singing competition as an advisor, mentoring contestants across all four teams—much like Chris Martin did last season.

Swift will be working alongside the show’s core coaches—veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as newbies Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams.

“Taylor was an absolute pleasure to work with,” a source told Us of Swift. “She had great feedback for all the contestants. She made for an amazing mentor.”

Taylor will join the season’s other celebrity advisors, including Stevie Wonder (who’s working with Levine), Gavin Rossdale (working with his wife Stefani), country band Little Big Town (working with Shelton), and Alicia Keys (working with Williams).

We bet Swift we be a good fit for the show—so long as she doesn’t offer any dance advice.

Will you be watching “The Voice” when it airs on September 22?