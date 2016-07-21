Taylor Swift Renamed ‘Slithering Snake Becky With the Good Lies’ In Brutal Wikipedia Hack

It’s not a good week to be Taylor Swift. Maybe she’d prefer to be Slithering Snake Becky With the Good Lies? Because that’s what her middle name was changed to when her Wikipedia page was hacked yesterday. The hacker, or a different hacker, also changed her middle name to”People Will Side With Me If I Sue Kanye, Won’t They” and listed possible pseudonyms for her as “Nils Sjöberg, Regina George, and Victim.”

Nils Sjöberg is the pseudonym ex Calvin Harris used to credit Taylor on his song “This Is What You Came For,” at least until she demanded it be changed to her real name—despite reportedly asking for her identity to be withheld. And Regina George is, of course, a reference to Rachel McAdams‘s infamous character in Mean Girls.

“Victim” needs little context, though it’s something that Kim Kardashian has publicly accused Taylor of playing. Kim also made an appearance on the hacked page with Taylor’s bio, saying she had been “dragged to the grave by successful businesswoman Kim Kardashian.” Wikipedia has since cleaned up the page and placed a virtual lock on it, so there should be no new hacks anytime soon. But the week is not over yet.