Taylor Swift Celebrates the Single Life with New $40,000/Month Carriage House: See the Insane Pics

Former country singer Taylor Swift recently went through a (reportedly very amicable) breakup, but she clearly hasn’t taken to her bed and/or gone all Wuthering Heights on us due to emotional turmoil. She may, however, have just taken the retail-therapy approach to the next level, by “taking shelter” in an approximately $40,000-a-month West Village retail. Ah, yes; of course.

TMZ revealed that Swift, who is said to have a net worth of more than$200 million, is waiting out renovations on her 10,000-square-foot Tribeca penthouse by renting the pricey Cornelia Street pad in question. The old five-story carriage, which is owned by Soho House head honcho David Aldea, features five bedrooms, six baths, a basement, a two-story patio, and a private garage. Also, in between the great room and the lounge/fitness center, you will find a conveniently located indoor pool. #necessary

Cornelia Street, a tiny, “quaint” side-street between Bleecker and West 4th, is one of the most desirable blocks in the borough for many reasons, only one of which is its excellent proximity to Joe’s Pizza. Stick a 7,200-square-foot 100-year-old stable right in the middle of it, and you’ve got yourself a gorgeous, not-so-humble home that Curbed estimates at $49,500 for a month’s rent. Swift allegedly plans on spending about a year in the residence, which at that rate will set her back a little less than $600,000. Seems totally reasonable to me!