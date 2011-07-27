Taylor Swift vs Blake Lively: Blondes in Blue Style Standoff

This is a momentous style standoff: two tall, leggy blondes in not only similar looks, but the same dress. Taylor Swift stepped out in the lacy bright blue Tibi dress in SoHo a couple of days ago, while Blake Lively wore the same dress for her June 14 appearance on Regis and Kelly. Both of these fashion darlings looked summer sweet in the dress, but someone had to look better.

Blake Lively wore the dress first, so she gets points for that. But I’m not crazy about the leopard platform pumps with the floral lace. That’s a lotta look. And yeah, Blake is known for her hair and how long and blonde and textured (and expected and tired) it is, but it doesn’t seem to fit this dress as well as it does her standard skintight minis.

Taylor’s sweet updo, on the other hand, echoes the dress’ neckline in a really darling way. Plus, while a gold belt seems a bit bold on paper, because it’s thin and simple, it complements without competing. Also, I think it actually really helps keep her teeny waist from getting lost in the dress. While Swift’s shoes are coming a little close to middle school Easter dance disaster, they are neutral, which suits the dress better.

My opinion should be clear by now. Please see parentheses above if not. But tell me – am I way off base?